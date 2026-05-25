IIM Indore Certificate Programme in Digital Transformation and Innovation Strengthens Leadership

Mumbai, India, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — As organisations across sectors accelerate digital adoption, leaders are under growing pressure to combine technology awareness with strategic decision-making. The IIM Indore Certificate Programme in Digital Transformation and Innovation is designed to help working professionals build the mindset, frameworks, and leadership capability needed to guide transformation in a rapidly changing business environment.

For professionals exploring a digital transformation course, this programme offers a structured route into strategic learning that connects innovation, execution, and business impact. It is well suited to professionals who want to understand how digital capabilities can be used to improve competitiveness, operational efficiency, and long-term growth.

Programme foundation

The programme is built to help participants understand digital transformation as more than just the adoption of new tools. It focuses on how organisations can redesign processes, improve decision-making, and create value through innovation-led leadership.

IIM Indore’s academic reputation adds credibility to the programme, while the executive format makes it relevant for professionals who need practical learning without stepping away from their careers. That makes it a strong option for those evaluating a digital transformation and ai for leaders pathway that combines strategic thinking with future-facing business skills.

Leadership relevance

Digital transformation now sits at the centre of leadership agendas across industries. Senior professionals are expected to evaluate emerging technologies, guide change across teams, and make decisions that align innovation with business outcomes.

This programme is especially relevant for managers, executives, and functional leaders who want to understand how digital strategy and AI can support enterprise growth. For learners comparing a digital transformation course with a broader leadership-focused learning path, the programme offers a practical balance of business relevance and innovation capability.

Applied executive learning

A key strength of the programme is its executive orientation. Rather than focusing only on technology concepts, it is designed to help participants think about change management, digital business models, and innovation in real organisational settings.

This makes it particularly valuable for professionals who want to move from awareness to action. It also strengthens the case for the programme as a meaningful digital transformation and ai for leaders option for executives who need to lead technology-enabled change with confidence.

Career value

The career value of the programme lies in its ability to help professionals develop skills that are increasingly essential in modern leadership roles. Digital fluency, innovation thinking, and strategic adaptability are no longer optional in competitive business environments.

For professionals seeking a digital transformation course, this programme offers a credible pathway to executive learning. For those specifically looking for digital transformation and ai for leaders, it provides a focused route to building leadership capability in a technology-driven era.

About Emeritus India

Emeritus India is a professional education platform that partners with leading institutions to make high-quality learning more accessible to working professionals. Through this collaboration, it supports programmes that combine academic credibility, flexible delivery, and career relevance.

Emeritus India

303, Inzio Business Center, Cardinal Gracious Rd,

Chakala, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099

Phone: 082779 98590

Website: https://emeritus.org/in/