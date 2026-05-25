Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Featuring ams OSRAM IR6 Next-Generation Low Power Infrared LEDs

Montreal, Canada, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic component distribution, is pleased to announce a new digital campaign highlighting the ams OSRAM IR:6 next-generation low power infrared LEDs, engineered to deliver exceptional efficiency, brightness, and reliability for advanced infrared applications.

The ams OSRAM IR:6 series is redefining the possibilities of infrared technology with up to 35% greater brightness and 42% higher efficiency compared to previous generations. Built using advanced thin-film semiconductor technology, the IR:6 LEDs provide superior light output, optimized thermal performance, and long-term durability, even in demanding operating environments.

Available in 850nm and 940nm wavelengths, the IR:6 series is specifically designed to work seamlessly with modern image sensors, enabling enhanced performance across a wide range of infrared-dependent systems. Key applications include biometric authentication, machine vision, medical imaging, environmental monitoring, and industrial sensing solutions.

With a compact footprint and highly efficient design, the IR:6 LEDs support next-generation product development where energy efficiency, precision, and reliability are critical.

Through this campaign, Future Electronics is providing engineers and designers with access to advanced infrared solutions that help accelerate innovation in emerging technologies and intelligent sensing applications.

To learn more about the ams OSRAM IR:6 Next-Generation Low Power Infrared LEDs and Future Electronics’ latest infrared technology solutions, visit the dedicated campaign page.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

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