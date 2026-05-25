Samaaro’s Event App for Attendees Enhances Engagement, Networking, and Event Experiences

Bengaluru, India, 2026-05-25 — / EPR Network / — Samaaro, a leading event technology platform, is empowering organizations to deliver exceptional attendee experiences through its advanced Event App for Attendees . Designed to serve as a centralized hub for event participation, the app enables attendees to access schedules, network with peers, engage in live sessions, receive real-time updates, and navigate events seamlessly from their mobile devices. The platform combines personalization, engagement, and convenience to create a connected event experience for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events.

Addressing Modern Event Challenges

Today’s event attendees expect more than just access to sessions. They demand personalized experiences, instant communication, seamless networking opportunities, and easy access to event information. Event organizers often struggle with:

Keeping attendees informed about schedule updates and announcements.

Facilitating meaningful networking opportunities.

Delivering personalized event experiences at scale.

Maintaining engagement throughout the event lifecycle.

Providing a single source of information for attendees.

Managing communication across multiple channels.

Samaaro’s Event App for Attendees addresses these challenges by bringing event content, networking tools, communication features, and engagement activities into one intuitive platform.

Key Features of Samaaro’s Event App for Attendees

Personalized Event Experience

Attendees receive customized agendas, relevant content recommendations, and personalized home screens tailored to their interests and event participation. This ensures a more engaging and efficient event journey.

Real-Time Notifications & Updates

Organizers can instantly share session reminders, announcements, schedule changes, and important updates through push notifications, ensuring attendees stay informed throughout the event.

Advanced Networking Capabilities

The app enables attendees to discover and connect with peers, speakers, sponsors, and exhibitors through AI-powered matchmaking, direct messaging, video calls, and meeting scheduling tools. These features help foster valuable business relationships and networking opportunities.

Interactive Session Engagement

Live polls, Q&A sessions, audience participation tools, and social interactions encourage attendees to actively engage with speakers and content, creating more dynamic event experiences.

Comprehensive Event Information

From session schedules and venue details to travel itineraries and activity bookings, attendees can access all event-related information from a single mobile application.

Branded Mobile Experience

Organizations can fully customize the app with their branding, colors, logos, and messaging, ensuring a consistent and professional attendee experience throughout the event.

Seamless Multi-Platform Access

The solution supports web, Android, and iOS experiences, allowing attendees to participate using their preferred devices while enjoying a consistent experience across platforms.

Delivering Value Across Event Types

Samaaro’s Event App for Attendees is ideal for conferences, trade shows, corporate meetings, product launches, educational programs, association events, and large-scale hybrid experiences. By centralizing attendee interactions, communication, and engagement, organizations can improve participation rates, increase networking opportunities, and enhance overall event satisfaction.

The platform’s intelligent features help event teams streamline operations while providing attendees with a modern, interactive, and personalized event journey from registration through post-event engagement.

About Samaaro

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Samaaro is a global event-tech company providing AI-powered event marketing and management solutions for enterprises, agencies, brands, and government organizations. Its platform helps organizations plan, promote, manage, and measure virtual, hybrid, and in-person events while delivering engaging attendee experiences and measurable business outcomes.