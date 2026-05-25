Decrypt Compliance Expands SOC 2 Audit Services to Help SaaS Companies Achieve Certification Faster

San Jose, California, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Decrypt Compliance, an AICPA-accredited CPA firm specializing in security and compliance audits, announced the continued expansion of its SOC 2 audit services for SaaS, AI, fintech, healthcare technology, and cloud-based businesses seeking to meet growing enterprise security requirements.

As enterprise customers increasingly require independent security assurance, SOC 2 audits have become a critical milestone for software companies pursuing larger contracts, vendor approvals, and regulated market opportunities.

Decrypt Compliance was built to help growing technology companies navigate the SOC 2 audit process with greater efficiency, combining experienced auditors, streamlined workflows, and practical guidance throughout the engagement.

“Our goal is to help companies achieve audit readiness without unnecessary delays or complexity,” said Raymond Cheng, Founder and CEO of Decrypt Compliance. “Many startups and scaling SaaS businesses need a trusted audit partner that understands both compliance requirements and the realities of high-growth organizations.”

The firm’s services include:

SOC 2 Type I Audits

SOC 2 Type II Audits

Security and Compliance Assessments

ISO 27001 Audits

HITRUST Assessments

Compliance Advisory Services

Organizations pursuing SOC 2 certification often face increasing security reviews from prospective customers. Independent audit reports can help demonstrate that appropriate controls are in place to protect customer data and support vendor risk management programs.

Decrypt Compliance serves organizations across multiple industries, including:

B2B SaaS

Artificial Intelligence Platforms

Fintech and Payment Technology

Healthcare Technology

Cloud Infrastructure Providers

Data Processing Organizations

The firm continues to invest in educational resources designed to help businesses understand compliance requirements, audit preparation, security controls, and governance best practices.

Businesses interested in learning more about SOC 2 audit requirements can visit https://decrypt.cpa/soc-2/.

About Decrypt Compliance

Decrypt Compliance is a California-based CPA firm providing SOC 2 audits, ISO 27001 audits, HITRUST assessments, and related compliance services. The firm works with technology companies worldwide to help strengthen trust, meet customer requirements, and support business growth through independent assurance services.

Media Contact

Decrypt Compliance

Email: info@decrypt.cpa

Website: https://decrypt.cpa/