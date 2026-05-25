BrikGard Ltd Introduces Innovative Scaffold Platform Temporary Edge Safety Barrier in Derbyshire

Derbyshire, UK, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — BrikGard Ltd, a British manufacturer and trade wholesale supplier, continues to raise standards in scaffold safety with its advanced scaffold platform temporary edge safety barrier system. Designed and manufactured in Britain, BrikGard provides a stronger, safer, and more reliable alternative to traditional scaffold Brick Guards, protective screens, and steel safety barriers.

Manufactured using 100% recycled plastic high impact polymer, the BrikGard scaffold brick guard delivers a durable and reusable solution for commercial and domestic scaffold installations. The innovative design focuses on improving scaffold platform edge protection while supporting sustainability within the construction industry.

Advanced Scaffold Safety Designed for Modern Construction

BrikGard has developed its elite scaffold brick guard to improve safety and efficiency on scaffold platforms. Unlike many traditional alternatives, the BrikGard design features less open space, helping reduce the risk of tools, debris, and materials falling from elevated areas.

The structure is more stable, secure, and rigid than many standard scaffold safety barrier brick guards and protective screens. This makes the product suitable for demanding construction environments where reliable temporary edge protection remains essential.

The larger guard size also improves installation efficiency. Measuring 900.5mm x 1187.5mm x 7mm, the product provides wider coverage, meaning fewer guards may be required during installation.

Manufactured From 100% Recycled Plastic

BrikGard uses UK recycled plastic materials to manufacture its scaffold brick guards. The high impact polymer construction creates a product that remains lightweight while offering excellent durability and flexibility.

Each guard weighs approximately 2KG, making handling and transportation easier for scaffold teams. The stackable design also supports efficient storage and transport between projects.

Using recycled plastic provides environmental advantages while maintaining the strength required for scaffold platform edge protection. The reusable design can help reduce waste on construction projects and supports more sustainable building practices.

Designed to Meet British Safety Standards

Safety and compliance remain central to the BrikGard product range. BrikGard is SG10:19 compliant and conforms to BS EN 133774 temporary edge protection requirements.

The scaffold brick guards have also been laboratory tested and physically tested on scaffold projects for wind resistance and impact resistance. BrikGard products are certified to comply with BS EN 12811-1:2003 and the requirements of NASC guidance documents SG10:19 and TG20:21.

The guards are UV stable and tested for suitability in UK and European climates, helping maintain performance in demanding weather conditions.

Built for Safety, Durability, and Ease of Use

BrikGard designed its scaffold platform temporary edge safety barrier to improve both protection and installation efficiency. Integrated hooks support speedy assembly, while the built-in toe board clip helps simplify scaffold setup.

The fuller design creates a more effective safety screening barrier for raised scaffold platforms. This helps reduce fall risks while improving containment of materials and tools.

The durable construction also allows the product to withstand the rigors of construction work better than many common brick guards, steel screen guards, and safety nets.

Made in Britain With Direct Supply Benefits

BrikGard Ltd proudly manufactures its products in Derbyshire using UK recycled plastic. By supplying directly from the factory, the company maintains large stock levels and offers delivery within 1-2 working days without middle-man delays.

BrikGard Ltd remains focused on delivering high quality scaffold platform edge protection solutions that combine safety, compliance, durability, and environmental responsibility.