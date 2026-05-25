Geotech Piling & Groundwork Solutions Ltd Expands Sustainable Services as One of the Trusted Piling Companies in Kent

Kent, UK, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Geotech Piling & Groundwork Solutions Ltd continues to strengthen its position among leading Piling Companies in Kent by delivering sustainable ground screw foundation systems for residential and commercial construction projects across Kent and the Southeast.

The company specialises in the installation of ground screws, also known as screw pilings, which provide a modern alternative to traditional concrete foundations. These advanced systems support faster construction, reduce environmental impact, and deliver reliable long-term structural performance.

As demand grows for greener construction methods, piling companies are increasingly turning to sustainable foundation technologies. Geotech Piling & Groundwork Solutions Ltd supports this shift by offering efficient groundwork solutions tailored to each project.

Sustainable Foundation Solutions for Modern Construction

Ground screws create a cleaner and faster installation process than traditional concrete foundations. Instead of extensive excavation, the steel screw piles rotate directly into the ground at the required depth. This process reduces disruption to the surrounding environment and allows construction work to continue immediately after installation.

Many piling companies now recognise the importance of reducing environmental impact during groundwork projects. Ground screw systems help minimise waste, lower concrete usage, and reduce disturbance to nearby landscapes.

Geotech Piling & Groundwork Solutions Ltd provides these sustainable foundation systems for a wide range of projects, including:

Home Extensions and New Builds

Ground screws support modern residential construction projects with dependable load-bearing performance. Homeowners and contractors benefit from reduced mess, quicker preparation times, and efficient installation.

Decking, Patios, and Garden Rooms

Outdoor structures require stable foundations that protect surrounding landscaping. Ground screws minimise excavation while delivering reliable support for decking, patios, and garden rooms.

Outbuildings and Modular Structures

Fast installation makes screw piles ideal for outbuildings and modular construction projects. These systems help homeowners complete projects with less disruption and improved efficiency.

Advanced Ground Screw Technology

Geotech Piling & Groundwork Solutions Ltd installs precision-engineered ground screws manufactured by RADIX. These systems use high-grade steel designed for strength, stability, and long-term durability.

The company is proud to operate as an approved UK installer of RADIX Ground Screws. This partnership allows Geotech Piling & Groundwork Solutions Ltd to combine globally trusted foundation technology with local industry expertise across Kent and the Southeast.

Unlike traditional foundations, screw piles perform especially well in environmentally sensitive locations. They are ideal for projects near tree roots because installation creates less disturbance to surrounding soil conditions.

Suitable for Challenging Environments

Ground screws are increasingly used for eco-friendly developments, balcony supports, raised structures, and projects requiring minimal ground disruption. Their flexibility makes them valuable for contractors seeking reliable and sustainable alternatives.

Many piling companies continue adapting to changing construction priorities. Geotech Piling & Groundwork Solutions Ltd remains focused on providing practical, environmentally responsible foundation solutions that support modern building standards.

With expertise in groundwork, piling systems, and sustainable construction methods, the company continues helping homeowners, developers, and contractors complete projects efficiently and responsibly.

Geotech Piling & Groundwork Solutions Ltd is one of the trusted Piling Companies in Kent, specialising in eco-friendly ground screw foundations for extensions, decking, garden rooms, new builds, and commercial developments.