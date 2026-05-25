Pehle Pakistan Launches Digital News Platform to Serve Millions of Pakistani Internet Users

Karachi, Pakistan, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Pehle Pakistan, a newly launched digital news and information platform available at PehlePakistan.pk, has officially entered the Pakistani media market with a clear mission: to put Pakistan first. The platform delivers real-time breaking news, business intelligence, job listings, scholarship opportunities, government schemes, property updates, and live financial market data — all under one roof, accessible from any device.

As Pakistan’s internet-connected population continues to grow rapidly, the demand for a single, reliable, and comprehensive digital news source has never been greater. Pehle Pakistan was built to meet exactly that need — offering content that is relevant, timely, and tailored for Pakistani audiences of all backgrounds.

Platform Features at a Glance

Breaking News: Continuously updated national and international news coverage, with a live news ticker for top headlines.

Continuously updated national and international news coverage, with a live news ticker for top headlines. Jobs & Career: Daily listings of government and private sector jobs from across Pakistan, helping job seekers find opportunities faster.

Daily listings of government and private sector jobs from across Pakistan, helping job seekers find opportunities faster. Scholarships & Admissions: Timely announcements on local and international scholarships, university admissions, and educational opportunities.

Timely announcements on local and international scholarships, university admissions, and educational opportunities. Government Schemes: Comprehensive coverage of public welfare programs, housing schemes, and government initiatives for Pakistani citizens.

Comprehensive coverage of public welfare programs, housing schemes, and government initiatives for Pakistani citizens. Business & Investment: In-depth coverage of Pakistan’s corporate sector, investment opportunities, tenders, and economic news.

In-depth coverage of Pakistan’s corporate sector, investment opportunities, tenders, and economic news. Live Market Watch: Real-time global stock prices (Apple, NVIDIA, Tesla), cryptocurrency rates (BTC, ETH, SOL), and a multi-currency converter supporting PKR and 100+ currencies.

Real-time global stock prices (Apple, NVIDIA, Tesla), cryptocurrency rates (BTC, ETH, SOL), and a multi-currency converter supporting PKR and 100+ currencies. Telecom & Tech: Latest news from Pakistan’s telecom sector and the growing local startup and technology ecosystem.

Latest news from Pakistan’s telecom sector and the growing local startup and technology ecosystem. Property: Real estate news, new project launches, and investment insights from Pakistan’s property market.

Statement from the Pehle Pakistan Team

“Pakistan is one of the world’s most digitally active nations, yet there has never been a single platform that truly serves all information needs of the Pakistani public. Pehle Pakistan changes that. We are not just a news site — we are a complete information hub for every Pakistani, wherever they are in the world. From the latest political developments and market movements to a scholarship that could change a student’s life, we are committed to delivering it all — fast, accurately, and for free.”

— Editorial Team, Pehle Pakistan (PehlePakistan.pk)

Why Pehle Pakistan Matters

Pakistan has over 130 million internet users and one of the youngest populations in the world. Yet most digital news platforms either focus on a single niche or fail to deliver information in a clean, fast, and accessible format. Pehle Pakistan bridges this gap with a mobile-first, category-rich platform designed for the realities of Pakistani readers — whether they are browsing on a smartphone in a rural area or on a desktop in a corporate office.

The platform also provides a unique “Market Watch” section with live data on global stocks, cryptocurrencies, and currency exchange rates — a feature rarely found on Pakistani news websites — empowering businesses, investors, and everyday users to make informed financial decisions.

Growing Social Media Community

Since its launch, Pehle Pakistan has built an active presence on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn. The platform engages its community with trending topics including #PakistanTech, #StartupGrowth, #DigitalEconomy, and #Innovations, reflecting its focus on a forward-looking, digitally connected Pakistan. Readers are invited to subscribe for free to receive real-time news alerts directly in their inbox.

About Pehle Pakistan

Pehle Pakistan (PehlePakistan.pk) is a digital news and information platform headquartered in Karachi, Pakistan. Designed and developed by JZARR TECH, the platform covers breaking news, business, technology, telecom, sports, jobs, property, government schemes, scholarships, tenders, and real-time financial market data. All content is published for informational purposes. Pehle Pakistan is not affiliated with any government agency, political party, or corporate entity. Readers are encouraged to verify all information from official sources before taking action.

MEDIA CONTACT

Company: Pehle Pakistan

Website: https://pehlepakistan.pk

Email: info@pehlepakistan.pk

Location: Karachi, Pakistan

Facebook: facebook.com/pehlepakistan.pk

Instagram: @pehlepakistanofficial

X (Twitter): @pehlepakistanpk

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/pehlepakistanofficial