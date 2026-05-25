Growing Enterprise Security Requirements Increase Demand for SOC 2 Audits in 2026

San Jose, California, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Growing enterprise security requirements are contributing to increased adoption of SOC 2 audits among software, cloud, artificial intelligence, and financial technology companies throughout 2026.

As organizations continue to strengthen vendor risk management programs, independent security assessments have become an important part of procurement and due diligence processes. Technology providers are increasingly expected to demonstrate that appropriate controls are in place to protect customer information and maintain operational security.

Industry professionals have observed that compliance initiatives are beginning earlier in a company’s growth cycle than in previous years. While SOC 2 audits were once considered primarily an enterprise-level requirement, many startups and mid-sized technology companies now pursue compliance programs to support customer trust and business expansion objectives.

The SOC 2 framework was developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and evaluates controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The resulting audit report provides independent verification of an organization’s control environment and security practices.

Demand has been particularly strong among software-as-a-service providers, artificial intelligence companies, healthcare technology organizations, payment platforms, and cloud infrastructure businesses. These sectors frequently handle sensitive customer information and are subject to increased scrutiny from enterprise buyers and business partners.

Industry experts note that security reviews have become a standard component of vendor onboarding programs. Organizations seeking to work with larger enterprises are often asked to provide evidence of governance, risk management, and information security controls before agreements can be finalized.

In addition to addressing customer requirements, compliance programs may help organizations improve documentation practices, establish accountability for security controls, and strengthen operational processes. Many businesses view compliance efforts as part of a broader strategy for building trust and supporting sustainable growth.

As cybersecurity concerns continue to evolve, independent assurance frameworks such as SOC 2 are expected to remain an important benchmark for organizations seeking to demonstrate responsible data handling and security management practices.

About Decrypt Compliance

Decrypt Compliance is a California-based CPA firm providing SOC 2 audits, ISO 27001 audits, HITRUST assessments, and compliance services for technology organizations. The firm supports businesses seeking to strengthen trust, improve security assurance, and meet evolving compliance expectations through independent audit and assessment services.

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Contact Person: Raymond Cheng

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Email: info@decrypt.cpa

Website: https://decrypt.cpa/soc-2/