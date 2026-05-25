Indonet Group Shares Information About Indodrain Geocomposites for Drainage and Filtration in Infrastructure Projects

Gujarat, India, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Indonet Group, an Indian manufacturer of geosynthetic and infrastructure products, is presenting the use of its Indodrain Geocomposites for drainage and filtration in civil engineering and construction projects.

Indodrain Geocomposites are geosynthetic drainage materials made by bonding geotextiles with geonets. This combination creates a single integrated layer that handles both filtration and drainage functions. The geotextile layer filters fine soil particles and prevents migration while the geonet core allows water to flow freely through the structure. Together, these two components work as one product to manage water movement in construction applications.

These geocomposites are used in projects where controlling water beneath or behind structures is important for long-term stability and performance. They are commonly used in tunnels, railways, landfills, airport runways, retaining walls, and roads — areas where subsurface water buildup can affect the structural integrity of the surrounding construction.

Indodrain Geocomposites serve as a practical alternative to conventional granular drainage layers. A single geocomposite sheet replaces the need for thick gravel or aggregate drainage courses, reducing material volume, installation time, and overall project cost. The product is lightweight and easy to handle on-site, which helps simplify installation across different types of construction environments.

The product is available in two configurations — Filter-Net-Filter and Filter-Net — giving engineers the option to select the appropriate structure based on the drainage and filtration demands of the specific project. It is manufactured to a standard width of 2.0 metres and is available in roll lengths of 50 metres and 100 metres. Custom sizes are also available to meet specific project requirements.

Key performance properties of Indodrain Geocomposites include high drainage flow capacity, resistance to compression under load, chemical resistance suitable for aggressive soil and groundwater conditions, and durability over a long service life. These properties make the product suitable for a range of soil types and construction environments.

Indonet Group supplies Indodrain Geocomposites to projects across India and international markets including the Middle East, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa. The product is part of the company’s broader range of geosynthetic solutions designed to address drainage, protection, reinforcement, and filtration needs in civil engineering and infrastructure development.

More details about Indodrain Geocomposites and their applications can be found at:

https://www.indonetgroup.com/geosynthetics/indodrain-geocomposites/

About Indonet Group

Indonet Group, operating as Indonet Plastic Industries (ISO 9001:2015 Certified), is an India-based manufacturer and supplier of geosynthetic and infrastructure solutions for construction, civil engineering, and industrial use. The company provides products for drainage, protection, filtration, and reinforcement applications across different types of projects. Indonet Group operates from Waghodia, Vadodara, Gujarat, India.

Media Contact

Indonet Group

Email : sales@indonet.in

Phone : +91 8401342727

Website: https://www.indonetgroup.com/