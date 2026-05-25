GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive PMS Management Program

Helena, Montana, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, a nationwide integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients, today announced the launch of its dedicated Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) Management Program. This virtual care initiative provides women with a fully integrated approach to managing cyclical mood and physical symptoms, combining digital symptom tracking, evidence-based digital therapeutics, lifestyle coaching, and, when clinically indicated, pharmacist-led medication management—all delivered through the company’s secure, HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform.

Premenstrual disorders encompass a spectrum of cyclic affective and physical symptoms that interfere with daily functioning, occurring during the luteal phase and resolving with or immediately following menstruation. An estimated 2% to 5% of women of reproductive age meet criteria for the most severe form, premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). Yet PMDD is underrecognized and often misdiagnosed, with patients waiting an average of 12 years for a correct diagnosis. Access to specialized care remains highly uneven, leaving many women to suffer in silence or rely on fragmented, incomplete management strategies.

“Premenstrual disorders are not ‘just a normal part of being a woman’—they are medically recognized conditions that can profoundly impair quality of life, relationships, and work performance,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our PMS Management Program brings together the most effective evidence-based tools—structured digital CBT, lifestyle coaching, and medication support—into a single, accessible virtual platform. By combining symptom tracking with personalized care delivered by women’s health specialists, we are making comprehensive, compassionate care available to every woman, no matter where she lives.”

Program Components: A Multimodal, Stepped‑Care Framework

GoTo Telemed’s PMS Management Program follows a stepped‑care model that matches treatment intensity to symptom severity, patient preference, and clinical response. The program integrates:

Component Description Evidence Base

Digital Symptom Tracking Patients use an integrated mobile app (compatible with leading cycle‑tracking platforms) to log daily mood, physical symptoms, sleep, energy, and cravings across at least two consecutive menstrual cycles. This prospective charting is essential for accurate diagnosis. Validated tools such as the Daily Record of Severity of Problems are embedded in the platform. Accurate diagnosis requires daily rating for at least two cycles before treatment is initiated.

Digital Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Self‑guided, evidence‑based digital therapeutic modules delivered via smartphone app, covering psychoeducation, cognitive restructuring, behavioral activation, and skills for emotion regulation and interpersonal effectiveness. The app is based on the same model as Belle, the first clinically validated, CE‑certified digital therapeutic for PMDD. A completed pilot RCT (n = 74) confirmed efficacy for PMDD; a larger RCT (>200 patients) is underway. Clinician‑guided internet‑delivered CBT (iCBT) has been shown effective for premenstrual mood symptoms, and self‑guided interventions hold promise as scalable options.

Lifestyle and Behavioral Coaching Virtual sessions with certified health coaches address foundational self‑care practices: regular aerobic exercise, complex carbohydrate–rich frequent meals, stress management, sleep hygiene (≥7 hours nightly), and calcium supplementation (1,200 mg/day). Lifestyle measures and relaxation techniques are recommended as first‑line nonpharmacologic treatment for PMS and PMDD.

Pharmacotherapy Management For patients with moderate‑to‑severe symptoms not adequately controlled by lifestyle measures and digital CBT, licensed clinicians prescribe guideline‑aligned medications: selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) can be taken continuously or only during the luteal phase; combined oral contraceptives (COCs) are also effective for symptom suppression. SSRIs and COCs are effective for both PMS and PMDD.

Remote Monitoring and Personalized Alerts Patients receive automated reminders for symptom tracking, medication adherence, and lifestyle goals. Clinicians are alerted when symptom severity scores cross a predefined threshold, enabling timely intervention. Real‑time monitoring and early alerting improve patient engagement and reduce the risk of symptom worsening.

A Flexible, Accessible Care Model

The program is designed to accommodate the full spectrum of patient needs, from women with mild cyclic discomfort to those with severe, disabling PMDD. Patients who do not respond adequately to initial interventions are seamlessly stepped up to higher‑intensity support without leaving the platform: for those who do not benefit from digital self‑management alone, the program adds coach‑supported iCBT modules; when the condition remains inadequately controlled, a pharmacist‑led medication consultation is initiated; for patients requiring psychiatric medication beyond initial trials, a warm handoff to a tele‑psychiatrist is provided; and patients with suspected comorbid conditions (e.g., major depressive disorder or generalized anxiety disorder) are automatically triaged to GoTo Telemed‘s broader behavioral health services.

Clinical Evidence Supporting Digital PMS Management

A growing body of peer‑reviewed evidence supports the efficacy of internet‑delivered and app‑based interventions for premenstrual symptoms:

Clinician‑guided iCBT has been shown to be effective for premenstrual mood symptoms, and self‑guided psychotherapeutic interventions hold promise for the management of premenstrual disorder symptoms.

Digital symptom tracking helps individuals identify patterns between lifestyle factors and symptoms, enabling personalized, data‑driven care.

Scalable digital therapeutics provide a cost‑effective way to increase access to evidence‑based CBT, which has historically been limited by low accessibility.

Integration Within GoTo Telemed‘s Women’s Health Ecosystem

The PMS Management Program operates as a fully integrated component of GoTo Telemed‘s unified telehealth platform, which already serves over 10 million patients across medical, behavioral health, and wellness specialties. Key platform capabilities include:

Unified electronic health record (EHR): All symptom logs, medication records, coaching notes, and laboratory results are stored in a single, lifelong patient record, accessible to all authorized providers.

Secure video and mobile app: High‑definition, HIPAA‑compliant video consultations enable live interactions with pharmacists and coaches, while the companion mobile app provides between‑visit symptom logging, reminder functions, and access to digital CBT modules.

E‑prescribing and pharmacist collaboration: When medication is indicated, SSRIs and COCs are prescribed electronically, with real‑time formulary benefit tools, automated refill management, and seamless communication between the patient, pharmacist, and primary care team.

Seamless care escalations: Built‑in pathways allow warm handoffs to GoTo Telemed‘s broader mental health services, including its Major Depressive Disorder Program and Anxiety Treatment Protocol, when comorbid conditions are identified.

Addressing Critical Gaps in Women‘s Health

The PMS Management Program directly confronts long‑standing barriers to effective care. Digital therapeutic platforms reduce diagnostic delays from the current national average of 12 years to weeks or months; remote access eliminates geographic barriers to specialized women’s health expertise; flexible, app‑based care fits into busy lives and can be practiced in private, reducing stigma; and the unified platform ensures that PMS management is not delivered in isolation but is integrated with primary care, gynecology, and mental health services.

Availability

GoTo Telemed‘s PMS Management Program is available immediately to patients nationwide through the GoTo Telemed platform. Patients may self‑refer or be referred by their primary care provider, gynecologist, or employer wellness program. The program accepts most major insurance plans.

Women‘s health physicians, pharmacists, and health coaches interested in joining GoTo Telemed‘s provider network are invited to apply through the company’s credentialing portal.

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660