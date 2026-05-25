W. E. Roberts Expands Sustainable Packaging Solutions for Cardboard Boxes Kent and Corrugated boxes London

Kent, UK, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — W. E. Roberts continues to strengthen its position as a trusted manufacturer of Cardboard Boxes Kent and Corrugated boxes London businesses rely on for reliable and sustainable packaging solutions. Situated on the historical River Thames in Gravesham, the third-generation family-owned company has supported businesses across the South East of England for more than 60 years.

Founded in 1958 by William Edward Roberts and his son Alan, W. E. Roberts has grown into one of the UK’s largest independent corrugated packaging manufacturers. The company produces its own corrugated board onsite and converts materials into a wide range of packaging solutions for businesses with changing operational needs.

Businesses looking for professional packaging support can contact W. E. Roberts on 01474 532111.

Supporting Businesses With Tailor-Made Packaging

Custom Packaging Solutions

E. Roberts manufactures Cardboard Boxes Kent businesses use for transportation, storage, and product presentation. The company provides standard transit cases, protective packaging, printed die-cut packaging, and shelf-ready solutions.

Each packaging solution is designed around individual business requirements. This approach helps companies improve product protection while maintaining efficient handling and storage processes.

Direct Manufacturing Advantages

The company’s onsite corrugator allows direct paper sourcing from international suppliers. Combined with advanced conversion machinery, this process helps maintain competitive manufacturing capabilities and reliable production standards.

By manufacturing directly, W. E. Roberts maintains flexibility for customers with changing order volumes and operational demands.

Reliable Corrugated boxes London Businesses Can Depend On

Regional Distribution Support

E. Roberts supplies Corrugated boxes London companies require across multiple industries. The company also supports businesses throughout Kent and surrounding counties using its own transport fleet.

Direct delivery management helps improve scheduling efficiency and supports reliable supply chain operations.

Flexible Stock Management

The company offers tailored stock control services for repeat orders and fluctuating order requirements. Dedicated coordinators monitor stock levels and delivery schedules to help businesses maintain uninterrupted packaging supply.

This flexible approach allows customers to respond more effectively to changing market demands.

Packaging Design and Printing Services

Packaging Designed Around Product Needs

E. Roberts works closely with businesses to create packaging solutions that protect products during transportation and storage. The design process focuses on durability, operational efficiency, and environmentally responsible material selection.

The company engineers eco-friendly corrugated materials that support safe product handling while reducing unnecessary packaging waste.

Printing Capabilities

The company provides flexographic printing up to three colours for personalised packaging. Businesses can include logos, handling instructions, and product information directly on packaging materials.

Digital and lithographic print solutions are also available within the group to support different packaging requirements.

Commitment to Environmental Responsibility

Recycling and Waste Reduction

E. Roberts remains committed to continuous environmental improvement. As a VALPAC member since 2000, the company supports compliance with packaging waste regulations.

All waste material generated from the production facility is collected and recycled. Office waste is also baled and recycled as part of the company’s environmental policy.

Sustainable Manufacturing

The company uses recyclable Kraft paper sourced from managed forests for food packaging applications. Customers are encouraged to use recycled paper alternatives whenever possible.

E. Roberts has also introduced a twelve-month boiler replacement project to improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental pollution.

Reducing Carbon Footprint

The company continues migrating its transport fleet to vehicles using Adblue for Selective Catalytic Reduction. This initiative supports lower emissions and improved environmental performance.

Accredited Quality Standards

E. Roberts maintains ISO9001 and BRCGS accreditation to support consistent manufacturing standards. Internal auditing systems further ensure packaging products meet high quality expectations.

With decades of manufacturing experience, W. E. Roberts continues supporting businesses seeking dependable Cardboard Boxes Kent and Corrugated boxes London solutions.

For packaging enquiries, businesses can contact W. E. Roberts on 01474 532111.