Sigma Search Lights Ltd Introduces Advanced Solar Mobile Lighting Tower Solutions

Kolkata, India, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Sigma Search Lights Ltd, a leading provider of innovative industrial and outdoor lighting solutions, proudly announces the launch of its advanced Solar Mobile Lighting Tower solutions designed to deliver reliable, energy-efficient, and eco-friendly illumination for a wide range of applications.

The newly introduced solar mobile lighting towers are engineered to meet the growing demand for sustainable lighting systems across construction sites, infrastructure projects, mining operations, industrial facilities, emergency response zones, and outdoor events. By combining advanced solar technology with high-performance LED lighting, Sigma Search Lights Ltd aims to help businesses reduce operational costs while supporting environmentally responsible practices.

The advanced lighting towers utilise high-efficiency solar panels and durable battery systems that store solar energy during the day and provide powerful illumination during nighttime operations. Equipped with modern LED flood lights, these systems deliver bright and uniform lighting coverage while consuming significantly less energy compared to traditional diesel-powered lighting towers.

As industries continue to prioritise sustainability and energy efficiency, solar-powered lighting solutions are becoming an essential alternative to conventional lighting systems. Sigma Search Lights Ltd’s latest solar mobile lighting towers are designed to reduce fuel dependency, lower carbon emissions, and minimise maintenance requirements, making them a cost-effective solution for long-term outdoor operations.

The portable design of the lighting towers allows easy transportation and quick deployment across multiple work locations. Their robust and weather-resistant construction ensures dependable performance in demanding outdoor environments, including remote infrastructure projects, mining sites, highway construction, and emergency disaster response operations.

Speaking about the launch, a spokesperson for Sigma Search Lights Ltd said, “We are committed to delivering advanced lighting solutions that combine performance, reliability, and sustainability. Our new Solar Mobile Lighting Tower solutions are designed to help businesses improve operational efficiency while reducing environmental impact and energy costs.”

The company’s advanced solar lighting systems also feature intelligent energy management capabilities and durable LED technology that provide longer operational lifespan and lower maintenance requirements. Quiet operation and reduced fuel usage make these towers particularly suitable for urban construction projects, public events, and environmentally sensitive locations.

Sigma Search Lights Ltd continues to strengthen its position as a trusted provider of industrial and commercial lighting solutions by focusing on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. The introduction of these advanced solar mobile lighting towers reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting cleaner and smarter lighting technologies for modern industries.

With growing global emphasis on renewable energy adoption and sustainable infrastructure development, Sigma Search Lights Ltd remains dedicated to helping organisations transition toward energy-efficient and environmentally responsible lighting solutions.

Businesses seeking reliable and eco-friendly outdoor illumination solutions can now benefit from Sigma Search Lights Ltd’s advanced Solar Mobile Lighting Tower systems designed for high performance, portability, and long-term operational savings.

To learn more about the mobile lighting tower products offered by Sigma Search Lights Ltd, visit

https://sigma-lights.co.in/product-category/mobile-lighting-tower

Contact Details

Address: P-27 Sagar Manna Road, Kolkata – 700 060, India

Phone No: +91-94330 16082/83

E-Mail: energy@sigma-lights.co.in | sales@sigma-lights.co.in