GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive PMOS Management Program

Helena, Montana, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, a nationwide integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients, today announced the launch of its dedicated PMOS Management Program, a comprehensive virtual care initiative aligned with the landmark 2025 International PMOS Guidelines. The program delivers integrated support for the multisystem condition previously known as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)—now formally renamed Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) following a 14-year global consensus process.

PMOS is the most common endocrine disorder worldwide, affecting 1 in 8 women—more than 170 million individuals globally. While its symptoms—excess facial hair, adult acne, alopecia, weight management challenges, and chronic fatigue—profoundly affect self-esteem and daily functioning, PMOS is not a gynaecological inconvenience. It is a complex, lifelong, multisystem condition carrying increased risks of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, fatty liver disease, endometrial cancer, sleep apnoea, miscarriage, gestational diabetes, depression, anxiety, eating disorders, and suicidality. Despite this burden, until the recent renaming, 85% of patients and 62% of healthcare professionals erroneously believed that pathological ovarian cysts were a defining feature of the condition—a misconception actively reinforced by the old name and one that had constrained research funding, misdirected clinical focus, and caused preventable harm.

“PMOS is not a ‘cyst problem’. It is a whole-body endocrine and metabolic condition that begins long before the first missed period and affects nearly every organ system,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “The new name demands a new approach to care: proactive, preventive, and deeply personalised. Our PMOS Management Program operationalises the 2025 International PMOS Guidelines within a unified virtual platform. By integrating evidence-based pharmacotherapy, metabolic optimisation, lifestyle coaching, and mental health support, we finally give women the comprehensive care they deserve—wherever they live.”

Program Components: Guideline-Aligned Multidisciplinary Care

GoTo Telemed‘s PMOS Management Program follows the stepped, multimodal framework of the 2025 International PMOS Guidelines, matching treatment intensity to individual phenotype and patient preference:

Component Description

Virtual Endocrinology and Reproductive Health Consultations Secure video consultations with endocrinologists, gynaecologists, and certified nurse practitioners trained in the new PMOS diagnostic criteria—which emphasise metabolic, hormonal, and psychological dimensions over ovarian morphology.

Metabolic Health Optimisation Structured remote monitoring of insulin resistance (the majority of patients with PMOS have significant metabolic impairment), dyslipidaemia, hypertension, and fatty liver risk. Pharmacist-led medication management for metformin, GLP-1 receptor agonists, and other insulin-sensitising agents, prescribed and titrated according to guideline algorithms.

Individualised Nutrition and Lifestyle Coaching Registered dietitians and certified health coaches deliver virtual sessions focused on evidence-based behavioural change, anti-inflammatory and low-glycaemic meal planning, portion control, and physical activity, recognising that weight loss can be uniquely challenging in PMOS due to underlying metabolic drivers.

Pharmacotherapy and Reproductive Support For patients with irregular cycles or hyperandrogenism, guideline-aligned options (combined oral contraceptives, anti-androgens) are discussed and, when appropriate, e‑prescribed through the platform, with close monitoring for side effects, metabolic impact, and patient goals (fertility, cycle regulation, symptom relief).

Comorbid Mental Health Integration Embedded behavioral health services address the high prevalence of depression, anxiety, eating disorders, and suicidality associated with PMOS. Patients may be stepped up to GoTo Telemed‘s Major Depressive Disorder Program, Anxiety Treatment Protocol, or dedicated eating disorder support without leaving the platform.

Remote Monitoring and Patient-Reported Outcomes Patients track weight, blood pressure, glucose trends, menstrual cycle patterns, hirsutism scores, and quality of life via the patient portal. Clinicians receive automated alerts for metabolic deterioration, worsening mood, or inadequate adherence, enabling proactive intervention.

Long-Term Preventive Surveillance Structured recall pathways for endometrial cancer prevention, cardiovascular risk screening, sleep apnoea assessment, and ongoing metabolic re-evaluation, recognising that PMOS confers elevated risk throughout life—not only during reproductive years.

Evidence-Based Care at Scale

The program is designed to address the systemic inequities that have long plagued PMOS care. Research shows that women from lower socioeconomic backgrounds have higher prevalence of PMOS and are precisely the women least able to access out-of-pocket treatments. For women of South Asian and African-Caribbean heritage—who experience higher rates of PMOS and compounded health risks—this inequity is exacerbated by culturally insensitive care. GoTo Telemed‘s telehealth platform eliminates geographic and cost barriers, provides culturally responsive clinical teams, and supports equitable access to the full range of evidence-based therapies recommended by the 2025 International PMOS Guidelines.

Addressing Critical Gaps in PMOS Care

Barrier GoTo Telemed Solution

Misdirected clinical focus (ovaries vs. whole body) Program addresses endocrine, metabolic, mental health, and long-term preventive dimensions, not just cycle regulation.

Inadequate access to endocrinology Telehealth connects patients with metabolic specialists regardless of location.

Weight loss frustration and guilt Dedicated coaching and pharmacotherapy recognise that PMOS-driven metabolic dysfunction is not a personal failing.

Fragmented care across specialties Unified electronic health record (EHR) integrates endocrinology, gynaecology, nutrition, mental health, and primary care.

Insufficient preventive surveillance Automated recall for cardiovascular, metabolic, and gynaecological cancer risk monitoring.

Research and treatment inequity Virtual platform delivers equitable access to evidence-based care across geographic, economic, and cultural divides.

Integration Within GoTo Telemed‘s Unified Ecosystem

The PMOS Management Program operates as a fully integrated component of GoTo Telemed‘s unified telehealth ecosystem, which already serves over 10 million patients across medical, behavioural health, and wellness specialties. Key capabilities include:

Unified electronic health record (EHR): All endocrinology notes, metabolic monitoring data, medication records, and mental health progress are stored in a single, lifelong patient record, accessible to every authorised provider.

Remote monitoring dashboard: Clinicians view weight trends, insulin sensitivity indices, blood pressure, cycle patterns, hirsutism scores, and patient‑reported quality of life on a central interface, with automated alerts for concerning changes.

E‑prescribing and pharmacy coordination: Insulin-sensitising agents, GLP-1 agonists, and reproductive medications are prescribed electronically, with real‑time formulary benefit tools, prior authorisation support, and automated refill management.

Secure video and companion app: High‑definition, HIPAA‑compliant video consultations enable live patient‑provider interaction, while the companion app provides symptom logging, medication reminders, and on‑demand access to wellness resources.

Seamless care escalations: Built‑in pathways allow warm handoffs to fertility specialists, cardiologists, dermatologists (for hirsutism and acne), and mental health providers as clinical needs evolve.

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660