Kirk Tech launches FlatClaw: Secure AI coworkers in customers’ private clouds.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Kirk Tech Solutions today announced the first wave of FlatClaw pilots, deploying a completely private-tenant AI coworker platform into the cloud accounts of mid-market enterprises across logistics, manufacturing, and adjacent sectors.

The market problem is that companies are consistently violating security and regulatory protocols by uploading large amounts of data to public AI instances, which is extremely dangerous from a security standpoint. In addition, companies are running models on a subsidized token basis, meaning that token tasks are currently artificially cheap.

To combat these issues, we developed “Flatclaw”. FlatClaw is a fully open-source AI substrate where all inference, chat, agent fleets, scheduled automation, and document search are gated by role-based access and designed to be economical at scale.

Every piece of the stack runs inside each customer’s own cloud project, with no data crossing the customer perimeter, ensuring complete privacy and compliance with the regulatory requirements of the company’s industry.

Unlike generic SaaS AI tools which live in another company’s cloud, FlatClaw deploys as a single-tenant appliance on H100 GPUs within a VPC. Customers sign their own infrastructure contracts, while Kirk Tech delivers integration, custom connectors, and ongoing operations. Data locality is mechanically verifiable through packet capture rather than trusted as a marketing claim. Every layer of the stack — including Gemma 4 31B (Google open-weight), SGLang inference, the OpenClaw agent runtime, RAGFlow retrieval, and the FlatClaw RBAC Control Center — is released under Apache 2.0 or equivalent permissive licenses and deployed as code.

A 256K-token context window, role-based access enforced within the data layer, and a flat per-tenant operating cost allow customers to run workloads, schedule multi-page reports, execute OCR-driven workflows, and conduct organization-wide control tower sessions across in-house systems — tasks that would otherwise consume disproportionate token budgets on closed-API alternatives.

“The AI coworkers our customers wanted did not exist as products they could buy. Closed-API tools could not meet their data-locality and security requirements, and open-source alternatives were not assembled into something a mid-market IT team could realistically deploy and operate. FlatClaw is that substrate — running on your hardware.”

— Skyler Truax, AI Systems Architect, Kirk Tech Solutions

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About Kirk Tech Solutions

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Kirk Tech Solutions is an IT consultancy driving innovation in AI, cloud, digital transformation, eCommerce, and MedTech. The firm blends, consulting, strategy, design, and technical expertise and implementation to deliver tailored solutions for clients across technology, financial services, and healthcare sectors. For more information, visit https://www.kirktechsolutions.com