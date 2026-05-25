Hawk’s Services Announces 10% OFF AC Repair for First Responders in Oronoco, MN

Oronoco, United States, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — As a way of giving back to the local heroes who serve the community every day, Hawk’s Services is proud to announce a special limited-time offer of 10% OFF AC repair services for first responders throughout Oronoco and surrounding Minnesota communities.

Known for dependable heating and cooling solutions, Hawk’s Services continues to provide fast and reliable HVAC repair services designed to keep homes cool and comfortable during the warmer months. The company is also recognized for trusted AC Repair in Oronoco, MN with responsive service and experienced technicians.

This special promotion is available to eligible first responders, including police officers, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and other emergency personnel.

With summer temperatures rising, homeowners rely heavily on properly functioning air conditioning systems to maintain indoor comfort. Hawk’s Services offers professional AC repair solutions for common cooling issues such as poor airflow, refrigerant leaks, frozen coils, thermostat malfunctions, strange noises, and complete system breakdowns.

The company’s experienced technicians are committed to providing honest recommendations, quality workmanship, and dependable customer care throughout Oronoco, Rochester, Byron, Kasson, Stewartville, and nearby communities.

This 10% OFF AC repair offer helps first responders save on essential HVAC services while ensuring their cooling systems continue operating efficiently when they need them most.

In addition to air conditioning repair, Hawk’s Services also provides AC installation, preventative HVAC maintenance, heating repair, indoor air quality solutions, and complete residential comfort services throughout the region.

The limited-time promotion may expire soon, and eligible first responders are encouraged to schedule service early to take advantage of the savings.

To learn more about the 10% OFF AC repair special or to schedule an appointment, contact Hawk’s Services.

Media Contact:

Hawk’s Services

Address: 810 S Minnesota Ave, Oronoco, MN 55960, United States

Phone: (507) 944-1070

Website: https://www.callhawk.com/