Jung Pumpen Wastewater Solutions Continue to Support Reliable Drainage Systems Across the UK

Erith, UK, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Pump Technical Services Ltd continues to supply high-quality Jung Pumpen wastewater solutions across the UK. As the sole supplier of Jung Pumpen products in the UK, the company provides reliable drainage equipment, servicing, maintenance, and emergency repair support for residential and commercial applications.

Jung Pumpen is a German company with a long history of engineering wastewater pumps. Founded in 1924 by Heinrich Christian Jung in Steinhagen, the business originally designed slurry pumps for German farms. Over the decades, Jung Pumpen expanded into advanced drainage and sanitation technology and became recognised throughout Europe for reliable wastewater solutions.

A Long History of Innovation

Jung Pumpen introduced the world’s first submersible pump in 1954. This innovation changed wastewater management by improving drainage efficiency and simplifying pump installation. Since then, the company has continued to develop products for demanding drainage environments.

One of the most recognised products from Jung Pumpen is the U3 submersible pump. First introduced during the 1970s, the U3 became known for dependable wastewater disposal and long-term performance. In 2022, the seventh-generation U3 model entered international markets and continued the product’s strong reputation.

Today, all Jung Pumpen products are manufactured in Germany. The company employs more than 365 staff members and continues to develop wastewater systems for global markets.

Jung Pumpen Products for Residential and Commercial Applications

Pump Technical Services Ltd supplies a wide range of Jung Pumpen products throughout the UK. The product range supports drainage, sanitation, and wastewater management systems in residential, commercial, and industrial environments.

Wastewater Pumps

Jung Pumpen wastewater pumps are designed for reliable operation in challenging conditions. These pumps support effective wastewater movement while maintaining strong long-term performance.

Lifting Stations

Jung Pumpen lifting stations help transport wastewater efficiently within modern drainage systems. These systems are suitable for a variety of building layouts and wastewater applications.

Sewage Pumping Stations

Jung Pumpen sewage pumping stations support demanding wastewater environments. They are designed to manage wastewater movement safely and efficiently.

Control Units and Accessories

Pump Technical Services Ltd also supplies Jung Pumpen control panels and related accessories. These products help maintain operational efficiency and support effective system management.

Popular Jung Pumps Available from Pump Technical Services Ltd

Pump Technical Services Ltd supplies several popular Jung Pumps models across the UK, including:

U3K

The U3K pump remains one of the most recognised Jung Pumpen drainage solutions. It supports multiple wastewater and drainage applications.

U3K Spezial

The U3K Spezial offers additional flexibility for more demanding drainage environments.

Trashmaster

Trashmaster pumps are designed for difficult wastewater applications and solids handling environments.

Foulmaster

Foulmaster pumps provide effective foul water management for commercial and specialist drainage systems.

Plancofix

Plancofix pumps offer compact drainage solutions for installations with limited space.

Maintenance and Emergency Repair Services

Pump Technical Services Ltd does more than supply Jung Pumpen products. The company also provides maintenance, servicing, and emergency repair support across the UK.

Regular maintenance helps maximise pump lifespan and maintain reliable performance. Experienced engineers can inspect pumps, clean components, and identify potential issues before they develop into major faults.

If a Jung pump experiences a breakdown, Pump Technical Services Ltd can provide fast emergency repair services to restore operation quickly and reduce disruption.

Pump Technical Services Ltd remains committed to delivering reliable Jung Pumpen wastewater solutions, expert servicing, and technical support throughout the UK.

For further information about Jung Pumpen and Jung Pumps, contact Pump Technical Services Ltd in Erith on 01322357080.

Pump Technical Services Ltd is the sole UK supplier of Jung Pumpen products and provides expert support for Jung Pumps, including supply, maintenance, servicing, and emergency repairs across the UK.