Rayna Tours Simplifies US B1/B2 Visa Process with Priority Appointment Support for Indians

Dubai, UAE, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Rayna Tours has announced special assistance for Indian tourists with their visa applications for the US B1/B2 visa category. They are providing guided appointment support and comprehensive visa support to help them through the long and complex visa process.

The company’s new visa assistance program is for business travelers, professionals, families, and tourists visiting the United States. The dedicated Rayna Tours USA visa support service helps with completing the DS-160 visa form, appointment scheduling, document verification, and travel assistance.

“We want to make the travel experience more convenient and less cumbersome for people who are frequently caught off-guard by delays and paperwork when it comes to appointments,” said a representative of Rayna Tours. “Our emphasis is on preparing the applicants properly and providing them with interview scheduling opportunities.”

It covers those who want to get a US visa from India, including business class (B1) and tourist class (B2) visa applications for visiting the USA for business, tourism, or medical reasons, etc. Rayna Tours also helps travelers to book hotels, arrange flights, and plan travel linked to the visa process.

The company explained that they can also reschedule interviews as needed within the established timeframes, but that interview availability is always subject to the discretion of the U.S. Department of State. Approval of a visa is only through the U.S. Embassy or Consulate.

“Our team works closely with applicants to ensure their documentation is organized properly and submitted accurately,” the spokesperson added. “Professional guidance can help travelers avoid common errors during the application process.”

Rayna visa services also feature document checklist support, assistance with document verification, guidance on handling passports, visa processing time and embassy requirements updates.

Rayna Tours has witnessed increasing demand for U.S. visa assistance services from Indian travelers, especially among families, business professionals, and first-time international visitors planning travel to the United States.

About Rayna Tours

Rayna Tours is a Dubai-based travel and tourism company offering holiday packages, visa assistance, sightseeing experiences, cruises, and international travel solutions to customers across the UAE, India, and other global markets. The company’s travel services are customer-centric, offering end-to-end travel support through its network of travel specialists and destination experts.