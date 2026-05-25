Strong and Woodhatch Showcases Silver Plated Bowls and Bespoke Silverware in London

London, UK, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Strong and Woodhatch continues to supply expertly handcrafted Silver Plated Bowls and Bespoke Silverware for hospitality venues, collectors, and private buyers across London and beyond. With more than 40 years of silversmith experience, the company remains dedicated to creating elegant silverware that combines traditional craftsmanship with practical everyday use.

Handmade Silver Plated Bowls for Dining, Display, and Hospitality

Strong and Woodhatch offers silver plated bowls in varying sizes to suit different requirements. These bowls are designed for multiple uses, including punch bowls, fruit displays, wine presentation, champagne service, and decorative centrepieces.

Each bowl is handmade by skilled silversmiths using high-quality base materials. The bowls receive a heavy deposit of silver and a polished finish designed for long-term catering and hospitality use. This process helps create a refined appearance while supporting durability for repeated use.

The silver plated bowls are available with different edge styles, allowing buyers to add an individual touch to their selection. The combination of elegant design and practical functionality makes these bowls suitable for hotels, restaurants, event venues, and private homes.

Strong and Woodhatch supplies silver plated bowls to outlets across London’s West End as well as international locations. The company also accommodates smaller private orders for customers seeking distinctive silverware for entertaining or display.

Quality Silverware Designed for Every Occasion

Silver plated bowls remain a popular choice because they provide the appearance and feel of solid silver without the same price point. Strong and Woodhatch carefully selects materials and finishing techniques that help maintain the beauty of every piece over time.

The company focuses on producing silverware that is both visually impressive and practical to use. Whether displayed as a decorative feature or used during formal dining, these bowls bring elegance to a wide range of settings.

Strong and Woodhatch also helps customers understand the value of genuine silver plating. The team provides guidance on selecting suitable pieces and maintaining silverware in excellent condition for long-term enjoyment.

Bespoke Silverware Crafted with Precision and Character

Alongside silver plated bowls, Strong and Woodhatch creates bespoke silverware tailored to individual preferences. The collection includes handcrafted utensils, serving accessories, dishes, champagne flutes, and decorative tableware.

Every bespoke silverware project begins with understanding the customer’s ideas and requirements. Some clients request one-of-a-kind gifts, while others commission silverware for hospitality businesses, family celebrations, or long-term collections.

Customers do not need technical knowledge about silverware before beginning the process. Strong and Woodhatch guides clients through design ideas, finishing details, and styling options to create meaningful handcrafted pieces.

Traditional Silversmithing with a Personal Approach

What sets bespoke silverware from Strong and Woodhatch apart is the attention given to every stage of production. The company does not rush commissions or compromise on finishing standards. Each piece is carefully shaped, polished, and completed by experienced silversmiths.

The finished silverware is designed to be used and appreciated rather than stored away. From elegant serving pieces to complete dining collections, every item combines beauty with functionality.

Strong and Woodhatch continues to welcome new bespoke silverware commissions from customers seeking handcrafted pieces with timeless appeal.

Strong and Woodhatch specialises in handcrafted Silver Plated Bowls and premium Bespoke Silverware for hospitality venues, collectors, and private buyers across London and beyond.