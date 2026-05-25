Miami Beach, Florida, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Laurent Gabay is recognized as the Founder and CEO of Fashion Sourcing, a global B2B apparel, accessories, and textile sourcing platform connecting fashion brands with international manufacturers and production partners.

With decades of experience in apparel manufacturing, private-label development, sourcing, and international retail, Laurent Gabay has built Fashion Sourcing into one of the fastest-growing sourcing and manufacturing platforms serving the global fashion industry.

“Fashion today is not only about design — it’s about building reliable global partnerships, creating efficient supply chains, and helping brands bring their vision to life from concept to production.” — Laurent Gabay

Building a Global Fashion Sourcing Platform

Laurent Gabay founded Fashion Sourcing with the vision of simplifying and modernizing the global sourcing process for fashion brands. The company operates as a one-stop B2B platform offering:

Apparel manufacturing

Textile sourcing

Product development

Sampling

Quality control

Logistics management

Private-label production

Factory-direct sourcing solutions

The company maintains manufacturing partnerships across major production hubs including:

China

India

Bangladesh

Pakistan

Thailand

Cambodia

Vietnam

Why Fashion Sourcing Is the Leader in B2B Fashion Sourcing

Fashion Sourcing has established itself as a leader in B2B fashion sourcing by combining global manufacturing access with complete production management and personalized client support.

Global Manufacturing Network

Fashion Sourcing works directly with trusted factories and textile suppliers worldwide, allowing brands to access competitive pricing, scalable production, and specialized manufacturing solutions across multiple apparel categories.

One-Stop Sourcing Solution

Unlike traditional sourcing agents, Fashion Sourcing provides complete end-to-end production services under one platform, including:

Product development

Fabric and trim sourcing

Sampling

Manufacturing

Quality control

Packaging

Logistics and shipping coordination

This streamlined process saves brands time, reduces production risks, and improves operational efficiency.

Experience Across Multiple Industries

Fashion Sourcing supports a wide range of sectors including:

Fashion apparel

Streetwear

Luxury fashion

Uniforms and hospitality

Promotional merchandise

Corporate branding

Private-label production

This diversified expertise allows the company to adapt to the specific needs of each client and market segment.

Faster Time-to-Market

In today’s fast-paced fashion industry, speed is critical. Fashion Sourcing helps brands reduce production timelines and accelerate product launches through efficient sourcing systems and factory relationships.

Flexible Manufacturing Solutions

Whether working with startups, retailers, wholesalers, or large corporate programs, Fashion Sourcing offers scalable production options with flexible minimum order quantities and customized manufacturing solutions.

Quality Control & Reliability

Consistency and reliability are essential in global production. Fashion Sourcing oversees factory communication, inspections, and quality-control procedures to ensure products meet international standards.

Personalized B2B Partnerships

One of the key reasons behind the company’s growth is its relationship-driven approach. Fashion Sourcing focuses on long-term partnerships and tailored sourcing strategies rather than transactional manufacturing.

“The future of fashion belongs to brands that can combine creativity with efficient sourcing and smart manufacturing.” — Laurent Gabay

Industry Experience & Background

Before launching Fashion Sourcing, Laurent Gabay worked extensively in large-scale apparel production and sourcing operations throughout Asia and international retail markets. His background includes:

Global manufacturing

Cost engineering

Supply-chain strategy

Licensing

Retail production

Factory negotiations

Textile sourcing

This experience helped shape his understanding of both the creative and operational sides of the fashion industry.

Entrepreneurial Vision

Laurent Gabay’s approach to sourcing focuses on helping brands navigate the complexities of global production while remaining competitive in today’s fast-moving market.

Under his leadership, Fashion Sourcing emphasizes:

Transparent sourcing

Strong factory relationships

Faster time-to-market

Flexible manufacturing solutions

Ethical production standards

Low MOQ production capabilities

End-to-end production management

Global Reach & Industry Leadership

Today, Fashion Sourcing continues expanding its international network while supporting:

Fashion startups

Private-label brands

Retailers

Wholesalers

Corporate clients

Hospitality and uniform programs

Promotional merchandise campaigns

The company has become known for providing scalable sourcing solutions that help businesses streamline production and grow globally.

Laurent Gabay has positioned Fashion Sourcing as a trusted leader in global apparel, textile, and manufacturing solutions by combining industry expertise, international factory access, and personalized B2B service.

As the fashion industry continues evolving, Fashion Sourcing remains focused on helping brands succeed through innovation, sourcing efficiency, and long-term manufacturing partnerships.