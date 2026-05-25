Miami Beach, Florida, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — In today’s competitive global marketplace, fashion brands and businesses require more than manufacturers — they need trusted sourcing partners capable of managing production, supply chains, logistics, and international manufacturing with speed and precision.

Fashion Sourcing by Laurent Gabay has established itself as a leader in global B2B supply and sourcing by connecting brands with world-class manufacturing solutions across apparel, textiles, uniforms, hospitality products, and promotional merchandise.

With an international network of factories and suppliers, Fashion Sourcing provides companies with complete end-to-end sourcing solutions designed to simplify production and accelerate business growth.

A Global B2B Sourcing Platform

Fashion Sourcing operates as a full-service sourcing and supply-chain platform serving:

Fashion brands

Retailers

Wholesalers

Corporate clients

Hospitality groups

Marketing agencies

Private-label companies

The company offers a centralized sourcing system that allows businesses to manage every stage of production through one trusted global partner.

International Manufacturing Network

Fashion Sourcing maintains strong manufacturing partnerships across key global production regions including:

China

India

Bangladesh

Pakistan

Turkey

Thailand

Cambodia

Vietnam

This international infrastructure allows clients to benefit from:

Competitive pricing

Scalable production

Faster manufacturing timelines

Specialized product sourcing

Flexible production capacities

Complete Global Supply & Sourcing Solutions

Fashion Sourcing provides comprehensive B2B services including:

Apparel Manufacturing

Production solutions for:

Fashion apparel

Streetwear

Luxury fashion

Sportswear

Uniforms

Hospitality apparel

Corporate clothing

Textile & Fabric Sourcing

Access to premium textiles, trims, sustainable materials, and custom fabric development for multiple product categories.

Private Label Manufacturing

Fashion Sourcing helps brands develop and scale private-label collections with flexible minimum order quantities and customized production.

Promotional Merchandise

The company also supplies:

Corporate promotional products

Event merchandise

Branded accessories

Marketing campaign items

Quality Control & Compliance

Fashion Sourcing oversees inspections, factory communication, and quality-control systems to ensure products meet international manufacturing standards.

Logistics & Supply Chain Coordination

From production planning to shipping and delivery, Fashion Sourcing manages global logistics to help businesses streamline operations and reduce delays.

Why Fashion Sourcing Is a Global Leader

One-Stop B2B Solution

Fashion Sourcing simplifies global manufacturing by integrating sourcing, production, quality control, and logistics under one platform.

Global Expertise

With extensive experience in international manufacturing and supply-chain management, the company helps brands navigate complex global production environments efficiently.

Flexible Manufacturing

Whether supporting startups or large-scale retailers, Fashion Sourcing provides scalable solutions tailored to each client’s needs.

Faster Time-to-Market

Efficient factory partnerships and sourcing systems help brands reduce development timelines and launch products faster.

Personalized Client Support

Fashion Sourcing focuses on long-term partnerships and customized sourcing strategies rather than transactional production models.

The Future of Global Sourcing

As industries continue evolving, businesses increasingly rely on sourcing companies capable of delivering:

Supply-chain stability

Ethical manufacturing

Sustainable sourcing

Speed and efficiency

Global production flexibility

Fashion Sourcing continues adapting to these market demands while helping brands remain competitive in the modern global economy.

“Global sourcing today is about creating smart partnerships that combine quality, efficiency, transparency, and long-term manufacturing reliability.” — Laurent Gabay

Fashion Sourcing by Laurent Gabay has become a recognized leader in global B2B supply and sourcing by combining international manufacturing access, strategic sourcing expertise, and complete production management solutions.

From apparel and textiles to promotional products and hospitality programs, Fashion Sourcing helps businesses simplify global production while building reliable long-term manufacturing partnerships.