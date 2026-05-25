Fashion Sourcing : Your Digital Co-Pilot for Sourcing from Asia

Miami Beach, FL, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Fashion Sourcing, powered by Global Sourcing, leads the B2B e-commerce space in custom manufacturing and global procurement solutions.

As a leading sourcing platform, Fashion Sourcing connects global fashion brands with Asia’s premier manufacturers of men’s and women’s apparel.

Our platform streamlines the entire procurement process — from design development to final production — ensuring quality, transparency, and efficiency at every step.

Asia’s strong textile infrastructure, skilled workforce, and decades of garment manufacturing expertise make it one of the world’s most reliable regions for sourcing men’s and women’s apparel.

“Asia offers a wide range of services and industries, from automotive and electronics to software, home textiles, fashion apparel, footwear, and more,”

states Mr. Laurent Gabay — Founder & CEO, Fashion Sourcing.

Verified Manufacturing Network Across Asia

Our platform facilitates seamless collaboration with verified Asian manufacturers specializing in men’s and women’s apparel — from casual wear to formal collections.

Each manufacturer undergoes a strict verification process, ensuring:

Compliance with international standards

Ethical manufacturing practices

Production reliability and consistency

We also deploy on-ground quality control teams who actively monitor production to ensure all garments meet exact specifications and delivery timelines.

At Fashion Sourcing, we believe sourcing is not just a transaction — it is a journey built on trust, transparency, and long-term partnerships.

Your Digital Co-Pilot for Asia Sourcing

Fashion Sourcing acts as your digital co-pilot, helping global businesses unlock Asia’s unmatched manufacturing capabilities with speed, visibility, and confidence.

What We Do

Streamlined supplier discovery, contracting, production monitoring & fulfillment

Access to a curated network of verified Asian suppliers

Structured RFQ/RFX processes for fast, tailored quotations

On-ground support including sampling, quality control, logistics & payment coordination

Fashion Sourcing is a global B2B fashion sourcing and wholesale platform that connects brands with a curated network of trusted clothing manufacturers and textile suppliers specializing in apparel, accessories, and textiles. Built for modern, growth-focused brands, the platform streamlines the entire sourcing and production process—enabling efficient scaling, direct factory pricing, and seamless development from concept to finished product.

Founded by Laurent Gabay, a seasoned apparel executive with extensive experience in global manufacturing, private-label development, and international retail markets, Fashion Sourcing is backed by decades of industry expertise and long-standing global partnerships. Leveraging a strong foundation in licensing and production, the platform is redefining how brands engage with factories and textile mills in today’s fast-paced fashion industry.

With a strong presence across key global manufacturing hubs—including China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia—Fashion Sourcing provides direct access to some of the world’s most advanced and cost-effective production ecosystems. This global infrastructure ensures operational efficiency, production flexibility, and consistent quality at scale, making it a preferred partner for brands worldwide.

Core Capabilities

Fast product development and production timelines

Low MOQ (minimum order quantity) manufacturing

Direct-to-factory pricing and cost optimization

Access to specialized apparel manufacturers and textile mills

Through its global network, Fashion Sourcing empowers brands to reduce costs, increase speed to market, and scale efficiently in a competitive global landscape. Whether launching a new label or expanding an established business, the platform provides the expertise, infrastructure, and sourcing solutions needed to bring high-quality products to market.

Connect with Fashion Sourcing

Stay updated on fashion sourcing, apparel manufacturing, and global supply chain trends:

Instagram: @therealfashionsourcing

Facebook: Fashion Sourcing

X (Twitter): @therealfas19949

LinkedIn: Fashion Sourcing

Pinterest: Fashion Sourcing

YouTube: @FashionSourcing-e5w

🌐 Website: www.fashion-sourcing.com

📩 Email: hello@fashion-sourcing.com