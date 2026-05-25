Fashion Sourcing : Votre copilote digital pour le sourcing en Asie

Posted on 2026-05-25 by in Apparel & Fashion // 0 Comments

Miami, FL, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Fashion Sourcing est un leader du B2B e-commerce dans les solutions de fabrication sur mesure et de procurement mondial.

En tant que plateforme de sourcing de premier plan, Fashion Sourcing connecte les marques de mode internationales aux principaux fabricants de vêtements pour hommes et femmes en Asie.

Notre plateforme simplifie l’ensemble du processus d’approvisionnement — du développement du design jusqu’à la production finale — en garantissant qualité, transparence et efficacité à chaque étape.

La solide infrastructure textile de l’Asie, sa main-d’œuvre qualifiée et ses décennies d’expertise dans la fabrication de vêtements en font l’une des régions les plus fiables au monde pour le sourcing de vêtements pour hommes et femmes.

« L’Asie offre une large gamme de services et d’industries, allant de l’automobile et l’électronique au logiciel, aux textiles d’intérieur, à la mode, aux chaussures et bien plus encore »,
déclare M. Laurent Gabay — Fondateur & CEO, Fashion Sourcing.

Réseau de Fabrication Vérifié en Asie

Notre plateforme facilite une collaboration fluide avec des fabricants asiatiques vérifiés, spécialisés dans les vêtements pour hommes et femmes — du prêt-à-porter casual aux collections formelles.

Chaque fabricant suit un processus de vérification strict garantissant :

  • Le respect des normes internationales
  • Des pratiques de fabrication éthiques
  • Une fiabilité et une constance de production

Nous disposons également d’équipes de contrôle qualité sur le terrain qui supervisent la production afin de garantir que chaque vêtement respecte les spécifications exactes et les délais de livraison.

Chez Fashion Sourcing, nous considérons que le sourcing n’est pas une simple transaction — c’est un parcours basé sur la confiance, la transparence et les partenariats à long terme.

Votre Copilote Digital pour le Sourcing en Asie

Fashion Sourcing agit comme votre copilote digital, aidant les entreprises mondiales à exploiter les capacités de fabrication inégalées de l’Asie avec rapidité, visibilité et confiance.

Ce Que Nous Faisons

  • Recherche de fournisseurs, contractualisation, suivi de production et exécution simplifiée
  • Accès à un réseau sélectionné de fournisseurs asiatiques vérifiés
  • Processus RFQ/RFX structuré pour des devis rapides et personnalisés
  • Support terrain incluant échantillonnage, contrôle qualité, logistique et coordination des paiements

À Propos de Fashion Sourcing

Fashion Sourcing est une plateforme mondiale B2B de sourcing et de vente en gros qui connecte les marques à un réseau sélectionné de fabricants et fournisseurs textiles spécialisés dans l’habillement, les accessoires et les textiles.

Conçue pour les marques modernes en croissance, la plateforme simplifie l’ensemble du processus de sourcing et de production — permettant une montée en échelle efficace, des prix directs usine et un développement fluide du concept au produit fini.

Fondée par Laurent Gabay, dirigeant expérimenté dans l’industrie textile avec une vaste expérience en fabrication mondiale, développement de marques privées et marchés internationaux du retail, Fashion Sourcing s’appuie sur des décennies d’expertise et des partenariats mondiaux solides.

Grâce à une base solide dans la licence et la production, la plateforme redéfinit la manière dont les marques collaborent avec les usines et les filatures dans une industrie de la mode en constante évolution.

Présence Mondiale de Fabrication

Avec une forte présence dans les principaux hubs de production :

  • Chine
  • Inde
  • Bangladesh
  • Pakistan
  • Thaïlande
  • Cambodge

Fashion Sourcing donne accès à certains des écosystèmes de production les plus avancés et les plus compétitifs au monde.

Cette infrastructure mondiale garantit :

  • Une efficacité opérationnelle
  • Une flexibilité de production
  • Une qualité constante à grande échelle

Ce qui en fait un partenaire privilégié pour les marques internationales.

Compétences Clés

  • Développement produit rapide et réduction des délais de production
  • Fabrication avec MOQ réduits (quantités minimales de commande)
  • Prix directs usine et optimisation des coûts
  • Accès à des fabricants spécialisés et à des filières textiles

Donner du Pouvoir aux Marques de Mode Mondiales

Grâce à son réseau international, Fashion Sourcing permet aux marques de :

  • Réduire les coûts de production
  • Accélérer la mise sur le marché
  • Se développer efficacement sur des marchés compétitifs
  • Améliorer la qualité et la transparence du sourcing

Que ce soit pour lancer une nouvelle marque ou développer une entreprise existante, la plateforme fournit l’expertise, l’infrastructure et les solutions nécessaires pour commercialiser des produits de haute qualité.

Connectez-vous avec Fashion Sourcing

Restez informé sur le sourcing mode, la fabrication textile et les tendances de la supply chain mondiale :

  • Instagram : @therealfashionsourcing
  • Facebook : Fashion Sourcing
  • X (Twitter) : @therealfas19949
  • LinkedIn : Fashion Sourcing
  • Pinterest : Fashion Sourcing
  • YouTube : @FashionSourcing-e5w

🌐 Site web : www.fashion-sourcing.com
📩 Email : hello@fashion-sourcing.com

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