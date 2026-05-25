Brother Industries (U.K.) Ltd Expands Sustainable Injection Moulding Services in Wrexham

Wrexham, UK, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Brother Industries (U.K.) Ltd continues to strengthen its position as a sustainable Injection Moulding Company UK manufacturers can rely on for high-quality plastic component production. With more than 30 years of industry experience, the company supports businesses across the electronics, pharmaceuticals, and automotive sectors with efficient and reliable manufacturing solutions.

The company focuses on helping customers bring products to market quickly through advanced manufacturing processes, skilled engineering support, and energy efficient production systems.

Sustainable Injection Moulding Company UK Manufacturers Trust

Brother Industries (U.K.) Ltd operates as a carbon neutral, zero waste to landfill facility. The company continues to invest in sustainable manufacturing methods that reduce environmental impact while maintaining high production standards.

As a sustainable injection moulding company UK businesses can depend on, the company specialises in the use of post-consumer recycled plastics. This approach supports customers looking to improve sustainability across their supply chains without compromising product quality or performance.

Real-time production data and energy efficient manufacturing systems help improve operational efficiency and reduce unnecessary waste throughout the production process.

Advanced Injection Moulding Technology

The company operates microprocessor-controlled injection moulding machines ranging from 10 tonne to 650 tonne. These machines support a wide range of production requirements across multiple industries.

Fully automatic robotic systems are fitted across the moulding operation to help maintain process consistency and maximise manufacturing efficiency. Automation also supports stable production performance and shorter turnaround times.

Lean manufacturing techniques remain central to daily operations. Skilled technicians and engineers work continuously to improve productivity, reduce operational costs, and develop cost-effective manufacturing solutions for customers.

Injection Moulding Tooling Manufacture Expertise

Over the past three decades, Brother Industries (U.K.) Ltd has developed strong partnerships with approved local and overseas toolmakers. Each partner works to strict quality standards to support reliable tooling manufacture and efficient lead times.

The company’s tooling validation process ensures all design aspects receive careful review before production begins. This process helps improve final part quality, production profitability, and overall project success.

Preventive Tooling Maintenance for Long-Term Performance

All customer tooling receives preventive maintenance support within the company’s in-house tool room. Regular monitoring and servicing help maintain high production standards throughout the life of each mould tool.

Computerised maintenance management software supports automatic scheduling and asset control. This system helps extend tooling life while reducing avoidable maintenance costs for customers.

Quality Assurance and Precision Inspection

The quality control system at the injection moulding division supports high manufacturing standards from design through to final production and secondary operations.

The company has invested in advanced inspection equipment including Mitutoyo CMM systems, Faro Arm Portable CMM technology, GOM Scanner systems, and Smart scope OGP equipment. These technologies support precise dimensional measurement for demanding applications.

Six Sigma qualified engineers and technicians apply quality improvement methods and problem-solving techniques to help reduce defects and improve manufacturing efficiency.

Visual inspections and functionality testing take place before products leave the facility. These checks help ensure every component meets customer requirements and industry expectations.

Supporting Customer Growth Through Efficient Manufacturing

Brother Industries (U.K.) Ltd works closely with customers to understand project goals, technical challenges, and production priorities. The company continues to focus on reducing waste, improving efficiency, and delivering cost-effective manufacturing solutions.

By combining sustainable manufacturing practices, advanced automation, precision quality control, and efficient production methods, Brother Industries (U.K.) Ltd continues to strengthen its reputation as a trusted sustainable injection moulding company UK manufacturers can depend on.