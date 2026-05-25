Veterinary Consumables Market Growth Fueled by Rising Pet Healthcare Investments

The global veterinary consumables market was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2026 to 2033. The market is witnessing substantial growth owing to the rapid expansion of veterinary clinics, hospitals, and diagnostic laboratories across developed and emerging economies. Rising awareness regarding animal healthcare, increasing adoption of preventive veterinary practices, and continuous advancements in veterinary surgical and critical care procedures are further contributing to market development. Veterinary consumables are becoming essential components within healthcare settings due to their frequent use in diagnostics, monitoring, surgeries, anesthesia, and emergency care applications.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America veterinary consumables industry held the largest revenue share of 34.7% in 2025.

The veterinary consumables industry in the U.S. accounted for the highest market share in the North America market.

By product, the anesthesia supplies segment held the largest share of 37.9% of the market in 2025.

By animal, the companion animal segment held the largest share in the market in 2025.

By type, the reusable segment held the largest market share in 2025.

Market Size & Forecast

2025 Market Size: USD 1.6 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 2.8 Billion

CAGR (2026-2033): 7.4%

North America: Largest market in 2025

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

The market is also benefiting from the increasing humanization of pets and the growing willingness among pet owners to spend on advanced veterinary treatments. Companion animals such as dogs and cats are increasingly viewed as family members, leading to higher investments in preventive healthcare services, regular checkups, vaccinations, and surgical interventions. In addition, livestock owners are focusing more on disease prevention and herd management to improve productivity and reduce economic losses, thereby supporting the demand for veterinary consumables globally.

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The increasing development of healthcare infrastructure including specialty veterinary hospitals, multi-location clinic chains, mobile veterinary services, and technologically advanced diagnostic laboratories is one of the key factors driving the market forward. Modern veterinary facilities require a constant supply of consumables for routine operations and advanced procedures. Products such as anesthesia accessories, fluid administration sets, biopsy needles, catheters, monitoring disposables, and surgical supplies are being used extensively in both emergency and elective procedures.

For example, in December 2024, DCC Animal Hospital launched its first advanced facility in Jaipur designed according to Japanese standards and equipped with modern veterinary technologies. This expansion marked a significant step toward premium pet healthcare services and strengthened the company’s preventive and surgical care capabilities. Such developments are contributing to higher consumption of veterinary consumables as healthcare providers expand their operational capacities and treatment offerings.

Similarly, in April 2025, Arista Advanced Pet Care introduced its first specialty and 24/7 emergency veterinary hospital in Atlanta. The facility adopted a veterinarian-led care model integrated with a care navigation system aimed at improving coordinated pet healthcare services. The growing establishment of specialty and emergency veterinary centers is increasing the demand for disposable and reusable consumables that support advanced diagnostics, monitoring, anesthesia, imaging, and minimally invasive surgeries.

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The growing adoption of sophisticated veterinary procedures such as orthopedics, soft-tissue surgeries, dental surgeries, endoscopy, and minimally invasive interventions is significantly increasing the use of consumable products. Advanced surgical procedures require a continuous supply of sterile disposables and monitoring accessories, which is strengthening recurring demand across veterinary healthcare facilities. Moreover, the expansion of corporate veterinary chains is improving procurement consistency and standardization, leading to large-scale purchasing of consumable products across multiple healthcare locations.

Technological advancements in veterinary medicine are also positively influencing market growth. Modern monitoring systems, imaging technologies, and anesthesia equipment require compatible accessories and consumables for efficient functioning. As veterinary professionals continue to adopt innovative treatment approaches, the need for high-quality consumables is expected to increase steadily over the forecast period.

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Key Veterinary Consumables Company Insights

The veterinary consumables industry is characterized by the presence of global medical technology companies and specialized veterinary product manufacturers competing on the basis of product quality, technological innovation, pricing strategies, and distribution capabilities. Leading players are continuously investing in research and development to introduce advanced consumables that improve efficiency, safety, and clinical outcomes in veterinary healthcare settings.

Companies such as Covetrus, Medtronic, B. Braun Vet Care, Masimo, and Mindray Animal Medical Technology have established strong positions in the market through their broad product portfolios and extensive distribution networks. These organizations focus on expanding their product offerings while strengthening partnerships with veterinary clinics, hospitals, and distributors worldwide.

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Mid-sized and specialized companies including Midmark, Dispomed, Digicare Biomedical, and Avante Animal Health are also contributing significantly to market competition. These companies focus on niche product development and veterinary-specific innovations designed to address evolving clinical requirements. Their emphasis on specialized solutions, customer support, and targeted market expansion strategies is helping them strengthen their industry presence.

Key Veterinary Consumables Companies:

Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co., LTD.

Midmark Corporation

RWD Life Science Co., LTD

Dispomed Ltd

Nonin

Vetland Medical Sales & Services, LLC

Masimo

Digicare Biomedical

IntriQuip

SunTech Medical, Inc.

Covetrus

Medtronic

Braun Vet Care GmbH

Avante Animal Health

Conclusion

The global veterinary consumables market is experiencing steady expansion driven by increasing investments in veterinary healthcare infrastructure, rising adoption of companion animals, and growing awareness regarding preventive animal healthcare. The demand for consumables is increasing significantly due to the higher volume of surgical, diagnostic, and emergency procedures performed across veterinary clinics and hospitals. Technological advancements, expanding specialty care services, and the establishment of modern veterinary facilities are further supporting market growth. In addition, strong regional demand from North America and emerging opportunities across Asia Pacific are expected to create favorable conditions for long-term industry development. With continuous innovation, expanding healthcare access, and increasing focus on animal wellness, the veterinary consumables market is projected to maintain strong growth momentum throughout the forecast period.

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