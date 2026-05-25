Kico’s Barbecue Elevates Events with Authentic On-Site Oak-Pit Barbecue Catering

Eugene, Oregon, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Kico’s Barbecue is redefining event catering in Oregon by delivering a true on-site oak-pit barbecue experience, where every dish is cooked fresh at the event location over real oak fire. This immersive, live-cooking approach allows guests to enjoy the aroma, flavor, and excitement of traditional Santa Maria–style barbecue prepared right before their eyes. Rather than transporting pre-made food, Kico’s brings its full mobile setup, including grills, smokers, and equipment, ensuring an authentic and unforgettable culinary experience for gatherings of all sizes.

From weddings and reunions to corporate functions, graduation parties, and large community events, Kico’s Barbecue enhances each occasion with the sights and sounds of open-flame oak-pit cooking. Their skilled team manages the entire on-site process, including setup, wood-fired preparation, grilling, smoking, serving, and cleanup. Guests can watch the tri-tip sear, hear the wood crackle, and enjoy the energy that only live barbecue can bring.

Kico’s Barbecue’s mobile food truck and commercial kitchen systems allow them to cook and serve efficiently anywhere, offering a smooth experience for hosts and an engaging environment for attendees. Events become more than meals; they become shared moments built around fire, craftsmanship, and tradition. Their dedication to genuine oak-pit cooking sets them apart as one of the region’s leading specialists in live-fire catering.

For more information about Kico’s Barbecue, please contact us at (541) 668-1155.

About Kico’s Barbecue: Kico’s Barbecue is a leading on-site barbecue catering company based in Eugene, Oregon, specializing in authentic oak-pit cooking, customized event menus, and professional mobile catering solutions. With deep roots in Santa Maria barbecue heritage, the company is dedicated to delivering high-quality food, consistent service, and unforgettable event experiences. Kico’s Barbecue proudly serves clients throughout the region, providing flavorful offerings designed to bring people together and enhance every occasion.

Business Name: Kico’s Barbecue

Address: Eugene

City: Eugene

State: OR

Phone: (541) 668-1155.

Website: https://kicosbbq.com/