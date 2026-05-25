Preparing Children for Real-Life Success, Not Just Exams – The Changing Face of CBSE Education

Ghaziabad, India, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — In today’s fast-changing world, parents are becoming increasingly concerned about their child’s future beyond academic marks. While good grades still matter, modern families now want schools that help children become confident, emotionally strong, creative, and ready for real-life challenges. This shift is gradually changing the way CBSE education is viewed across India.

Experts believe that today’s students need much more than textbook learning. Communication skills, critical thinking, discipline, leadership qualities, digital awareness, emotional balance, and problem-solving abilities are now equally important for long-term success. Parents are now actively searching for schools that focus on overall personality development along with academics.

According to education professionals, one of the biggest concerns among parents today is excessive academic pressure and lack of practical exposure in children’s lives. Many children spend long hours studying for exams but struggle with confidence, social interaction, decision-making, and stress management. As a result, families are now preferring CBSE schools that encourage activity-based learning, creativity, sports, values, and experiential education.

Educational institutions like Indirapuram Public School Ghaziabad are adapting to this evolving mindset by focusing on holistic CBSE education that balances academics with life skills. The school emphasizes conceptual learning, student engagement, communication development, discipline, innovation, and co-curricular growth to help children prepare for future careers and life situations.

Parents today also prioritize a safe and supportive environment where children feel emotionally secure and motivated to learn. Schools that encourage curiosity, confidence-building, teamwork, and responsible behavior are gaining trust among modern families. Experts say that education should not only prepare students for board examinations but also help them become capable individuals ready for higher education, careers, and society.

The implementation of modern educational approaches under NEP-aligned learning has also encouraged schools to move beyond rote memorization and focus more on practical understanding and skill-based education. This transformation is helping children become more adaptable and future-ready in a competitive world.

Speaking on the importance of balanced education, representatives from Indirapuram Public School shared that every child has unique strengths and learning abilities. The aim of modern CBSE education is not just to create toppers, but to nurture confident learners who can face real-world challenges with knowledge, values, and emotional intelligence.

As parental expectations continue to evolve, schools focusing on holistic development, innovation, safety, and future-readiness are expected to play a major role in shaping the next generation.

About Indirapuram Public School

Indirapuram Public School is committed to providing quality CBSE education with a strong focus on academic excellence, personality development, values, creativity, and future-ready learning. The school aims to create a positive environment where children can grow into confident and responsible individuals.

Contact Information

Indirapuram Public School

Admissions Open for New Session

Phone: +91-9560994642

Website: https://www.indirapuramschoolcr.com/

