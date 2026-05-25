Kico’s Barbecue Expands Custom Event Catering Services for Memorable Gatherings of Every Size

Eugene, OR, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Kico’s Barbecue is elevating event experiences in Eugene and surrounding areas with its commitment to custom event catering tailored to the needs of gatherings both large and small. Known for its quality, professionalism, and personalized approach, Kico’s continues to support hosts by designing menus and service plans that perfectly match the vision, style, and atmosphere of any celebration. Whether planning a wedding, corporate function, graduation party, family reunion, or milestone celebration, clients benefit from a flexible catering service built around their specific goals.

Every event catered by Kico’s begins with a detailed consultation where the team learns about the occasion, guest preferences, dietary requirements, and logistical needs. This collaborative approach ensures hosts receive a menu and service layout that best fits their event, from casual gatherings to formal celebrations. Kico’s offers a variety of high-quality barbecue selections, signature sides, and customization options that allow clients to shape their catering experience in a way that feels truly personalized and meaningful.

Beyond exceptional food, Kico’s Barbecue delivers comprehensive full-service support designed to make event hosting easier and more enjoyable. Their professional staff manages setup, organization, serving, timing coordination, and post-event cleanup, allowing hosts to focus on their guests while Kico’s handles the details. Their commitment to reliability, communication, and smooth execution makes them a trusted choice for events across Eugene and the surrounding regions.

For more information about Kico’s Barbecue, please contact us at (541) 668-1155.

About Kico’s Barbecue: Kico’s Barbecue is a leading event catering company based in Eugene, Oregon, offering fully customized catering solutions for weddings, corporate gatherings, private parties, community events, and celebrations of all sizes. With a dedication to personalized service, high-quality food, and professional event support, Kico’s Barbecue helps clients create meaningful and memorable experiences across the region.

Business Name: Kico’s Barbecue

Address: Eugene

City: Eugene

State: OR

Phone: (541) 668-1155.

Website: https://kicosbbq.com