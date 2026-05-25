Kico’s Barbecue Highlights Its Authentic Roots and Growing Presence in Eugene’s Catering Market

Eugene, OR, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Kico’s Barbecue proudly announces its continued growth across the Eugene catering market, drawing increasing attention for its authentic roots and long-standing commitment to true oak-fired barbecue craftsmanship. Built on a passion for slow-smoked tradition and a dedication to quality, the company has evolved into one of the region’s most trusted names in full-service barbecue catering, serving clients with a depth of flavor and professionalism that defines its brand.

From its earliest days, Kico’s Barbecue set out to blend genuine wood-fired cooking with dependable customer service. Inspired by family tradition and the time-honored methods of open-fire barbecue, the team has remained focused on delivering bold, handcrafted flavors to gatherings of every size. Their approach is rooted in consistency and respect for the craft, ensuring each event reflects the same authenticity found at their origins. Whether serving intimate backyard celebrations or large-scale community functions, Kico’s Barbecue continues to bring Oregon’s rich barbecue culture to life through expert technique and careful preparation.

As demand grows in the Eugene area, the company remains committed to providing personalized catering built around transparency, quality, and clear communication. These standards have strengthened Kico’s reputation and expanded its presence among families, organizations, and event planners seeking dependable barbecue catering rooted in real craftsmanship.

For more information about Kico’s Barbecue, please contact us at (541) 668-1155.

About Kico’s Barbecue: Kico’s Barbecue is an Eugene-based catering company specializing in authentic oak-fired barbecue prepared with traditional methods and a dedication to quality. Known for its handcrafted flavors, consistent service, and community-centered values, the company provides full-service barbecue catering for gatherings of all sizes. Kico’s Barbecue continues to grow its presence by delivering honest, flavorful cooking and reliable event support across the Eugene area.

Business Name: Kico’s Barbecue

Address: Eugene

City: Eugene

State: OR

Phone: (541) 668-1155.

Website: https://kicosbbq.com/