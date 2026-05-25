GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive Cervical Cancer Prevention and Telecolposcopy Program

Helena, Montana, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, a nationwide integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients, today announced the launch of its Cervical Cancer Prevention and Telecolposcopy Program. The virtual‑care initiative combines at‑home HPV testing, risk‑based screening guidance, tele‑specialist navigation, and survivorship support, making evidence‑based cervical cancer prevention accessible across all 50 states. Delivered by a network of gynecologists, nurse practitioners, and oncology nurses through GoTo Telemed’s secure, HIPAA‑compliant platform, the program is designed to address persistent screening gaps and reduce mortality from one of the most preventable cancers.

Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women worldwide, yet it is almost entirely preventable through HPV vaccination, early detection, and timely treatment. In the United States, approximately 1 in 4 women are not up to date on cervical cancer screening, and rates of underscreening are even higher among women living in poverty, those with fewer years of formal education, and those residing in rural or medically underserved areas. The 2026 federal guidelines now recognize primary HPV testing as the preferred screening method for women aged 30‑65 and officially endorse self‑collected HPV testing as an approved option, removing the need for a speculum exam. The Health Resources and Services Administration has also required that private insurance plans cover the full cost of self‑collection kits starting in January 2027.

“Cervical cancer is one of the few cancers that we can truly eliminate if we catch people early and get them treated, yet millions of women remain unscreened because of discomfort, inconvenience, or lack of access to a provider,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our program changes that. We integrate at‑home HPV testing, guideline‑based risk assessment, rapid specialist navigation, and post‑treatment survivorship support into a single virtual platform. By removing the need for a speculum exam and connecting women directly to gynecologic specialists via telehealth, we are helping eliminate the barriers that have kept millions from lifesaving prevention.”

Core Components of the Program

At‑Home HPV Testing and Risk‑Based Screening Guidance

Patients who are eligible for cervical cancer screening (women aged 25‑65 at average risk) are guided through the process of ordering an FDA‑authorized, self‑collection HPV test directly through the GoTo Telemed platform. The self‑collection kit is mailed to the patient’s home, and after collecting a vaginal sample in privacy, the patient returns the kit to a CLIA‑certified laboratory for primary HPV testing using the same validated assays used in a physician’s office. The platform is aligned with the 2026 HRSA and American Cancer Society guidelines, which have endorsed self‑collection for primary HPV testing.

When HPV testing is not appropriate (women aged 21‑29, for whom cytology alone remains the standard), the program coordinates Pap testing through local providers. For women aged 30‑65, a negative primary HPV test rescreens every 5 years; a positive test for high‑risk HPV types triggers protocol‑driven triage.

Telecolposcopy and Specialist Navigation

For women who receive a positive high‑risk HPV result or an abnormal Pap test, GoTo Telemed provides rapid telecolposcopy navigation. The program coordinates a video consultation with a board‑certified gynecologist, who reviews the patient’s history, explains the significance of the result, and—when indicated—refers the patient to a local colposcopy provider. In many areas, the telecolposcopy provider can remotely guide the on‑site clinician during the procedure, allowing women to receive expert biopsy and treatment close to home without traveling to a distant specialty center.

Cervical Cancer Survivorship Support

Women who have completed treatment for cervical cancer are not automatically freed from the need for ongoing surveillance. The program includes a dedicated survivorship pathway, with structured telehealth visits for surveillance symptom monitoring, psychosocial support, and care coordination with oncology, primary care, and behavioral health providers through GoTo Telemed’s unified electronic health record.

Special Populations: Rural, Appalachian, and Underserved Women

GoTo Telemed has designed its cervical cancer program to directly address the geographic isolation and specialist shortages that affect women in rural and underserved regions. In parts of rural Appalachia, the incidence and mortality rates for cervical cancer far exceed national averages, and women have often been forced to travel more than 5 hours for a single colposcopy appointment. By integrating telecolposcopy with an established network of rural health clinics and mobile health units, GoTo Telemed aims to reduce diagnostic delays and improve follow‑up compliance. The platform also connects patients with nurse‑led patient navigation to help them overcome practical barriers to follow‑up care.

Integration With GoTo Telemed‘s Unified Platform

The Cervical Cancer Prevention and Telecolposcopy Program operates as a fully integrated component of GoTo Telemed’s unified telehealth ecosystem, which already serves over 10 million patients across medical, behavioral health, and wellness specialties.

Unified electronic health record (EHR): All HPV test results, colposcopy notes, biopsy pathology reports, and survivorship care plans are stored in a single, lifelong patient record, accessible to gynecologists, primary care providers, and oncology specialists.

Secure video and mobile app: High‑definition, HIPAA‑compliant video consultations enable live telecolposcopy and remote patient navigation, while the companion mobile app provides at‑home test ordering, result notification, and medication reminders.

Automated recall and reminders: The platform generates guideline‑based reminders for HPV vaccination, routine screening, repeat testing, and surveillance follow‑up, reducing the number of women who fall out of the care continuum.

Seamless care escalations: Built‑in warm handoffs allow patients to be referred directly to colposcopy clinics, gynecologic oncology, or cancer survivorship services without leaving the platform.

Availability

GoTo Telemed‘s Cervical Cancer Prevention and Telecolposcopy Program is available immediately to patients nationwide through the GoTo Telemed platform. Patients may self‑refer or be referred by their primary care provider, OB/GYN, or community health organization.

Gynecologists, oncology nurses, and nurse practitioners interested in joining GoTo Telemed‘s provider network are invited to apply through the company’s credentialing portal.

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660