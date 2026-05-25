Anupama Menon Launches “NutriMe” Personalized Nutrition Plan for Sustainable Health Transformation in Bangalore

Posted on 2026-05-25 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Bangalore, India, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Anupama Menon, a leading wellness expert based in Bengaluru, has introduced her advanced personalized nutrition plan through the NutriMe program—an ultra-customized, science-driven approach designed to help individuals achieve long-term weight management, metabolic balance, and overall wellness.

With growing demand for individualized health solutions, her NutriMe framework is emerging as one of the most refined personalized nutrition systems in Bangalore, focusing on real-life sustainability rather than restrictive dieting.

A Fully Customized Personalized Nutrition Plan for Every Individual

Unlike generic diet charts, the NutriMe personalized nutrition plan is built on the principle that every body has a unique metabolic and hormonal profile. The program begins with a deep diagnostic assessment of lifestyle, medical history, eating behavior, stress levels, and health goals.

Based on this analysis, a structured and evolving nutrition roadmap is created for each client.

Key features of the personalized nutrition plan include:

  • One-on-one customized nutrition strategy tailored to body type and metabolism
  • Food selection based on gut health, digestion patterns, and energy needs
  • Support for lifestyle conditions such as thyroid imbalance, PCOD, diabetes, and insulin resistance
  • Balanced macronutrient planning designed for sustainable fat loss and energy stability
  • Real-life food flexibility, including travel, festivals, and social eating situations

This ensures that the plan is not restrictive but adaptable, practical, and aligned with everyday living.

How the NutriMe Program Works

As highlighted on the official NutriMe platform, the program follows a structured yet flexible system that works over several months with continuous guidance and monitoring .

The process typically includes:

  • Regular one-on-one consultations with expert nutritionists
  • Step-by-step discovery of a personal “food pyramid”
  • Habit-building techniques for long-term dietary behavior change
  • Ongoing adjustments based on progress and body response
  • Continuous support for maintaining results even after program completion

This dynamic structure ensures that the personalized nutrition plan evolves with the individual, rather than remaining static.

Focus on Real-Life Sustainable Results

The NutriMe personalized nutrition plan is designed for individuals who struggle with:

  • Repeated diet failures and weight regain
  • Metabolic challenges and hormonal imbalances
  • Digestive issues and low energy levels
  • Confusion caused by conflicting diet advice

By addressing root causes rather than symptoms, the program helps clients build a healthier relationship with food and achieve consistent improvements in body composition and well-being.

Expert Philosophy on Personalization

“Health is not about restriction—it’s about understanding your body and working with it intelligently,” says Anupama Menon. “A truly effective personalized nutrition plan adapts to your life, not the other way around.”

About Anupama Menon

Anupama Menon is the founder of Right Living, a wellness platform specializing in personalized nutrition, metabolic correction, and holistic lifestyle transformation. Through her NutriMe program, she continues to help individuals across Bangalore achieve sustainable health improvements through science-backed, individualized nutrition strategies.

Contact Information

Website: Anupama Menon NutriMe Program
Location: Bengaluru

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