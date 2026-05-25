Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Featuring Melexis MLX90520 Dual-Input Inductive Encoder Interface IC

Montreal, Canada, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is pleased to announce the launch of a new digital campaign spotlighting the Melexis MLX90520 Dual-Input Inductive Encoder Interface IC, a high-performance solution designed to advance precision sensing in demanding motion control systems.

The campaign highlights the capabilities of the MLX90520, an innovative dual-channel interface optimized for absolute rotary and linear position sensing in industrial and robotics environments. By supporting synchronized dual-input measurement, the device enables either simultaneous tracking of two independent axes or enhanced resolution through Vernier-based position calculation techniques.

Engineered for complex motion architectures, the MLX90520 integrates key system functions required for inductive sensing applications. It features built-in DSP processing for multi-coil signal interpretation, along with an integrated LC oscillator that generates the electromagnetic field required for accurate position detection. This architecture supports stable operation even in electrically noisy or mechanically harsh environments.

With flexible digital output interfaces including SPI and SSI, the device delivers efficient data handling and low-latency response, helping designers streamline system complexity while maintaining high precision performance. Its strong resilience to external magnetic interference further enhances reliability in real-world industrial settings.

The MLX90520 is also designed with functional safety considerations in mind, supporting compliance levels up to SIL 2, making it suitable for safety-critical applications in advanced automation, robotics, and motion control systems.

Through this campaign, Future Electronics aims to provide engineers and designers with easier access to evaluation resources, technical insights, and product availability to accelerate development cycles and simplify integration of next-generation inductive sensing solutions.

For more information about the campaign and product availability, visit Future Electronics’ dedicated campaign landing page.

About Future Electronics:

Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. The company’s award-winning customer service, comprehensive global supply chain programs, and industry leading engineering design expertise make it a strategic partner of choice for customers worldwide.

A WT Microelectronics company, Future Electronics is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and operates in 44 countries and 159 offices. Its global footprint enables exceptional service and efficient, end to end supply chain solutions. The company is fully integrated and supported by a single IT infrastructure that provides real-time inventory visibility and seamless global operations, sales, and marketing capabilities.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

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