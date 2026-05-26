Aquafeed Market Growth Outlook 2026 Driven by Sustainable Fish Farming Demand

The global aquafeed market was valued at USD 81.93 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 118.06 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2026 to 2033. The market growth is being strongly supported by the continuous expansion of aquaculture production worldwide in response to increasing seafood consumption. Countries across Asia Pacific and Latin America are witnessing significant investments in aquaculture farming, which is creating sustained demand for nutritionally advanced aquafeed products. The rising preference for seafood as a healthy protein source among consumers is also contributing to the steady expansion of the aquafeed industry globally.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the aquafeed market with the largest revenue share of 44.6% in 2025.

The market in Canada is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2026 to 2033 in terms of revenue.

By form, the dry segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.9% from 2026 to 2033 in terms of revenue.

By additives, the amino acids segment held the largest revenue share of 32.6% in 2025 in terms of value.

By feed, the grower feed segment held the largest revenue share of 34.5% in 2025 in terms of value.

Market Size & Forecast

2025 Market Size: USD 81.93 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 118.06 Billion

CAGR (2026-2033): 4.7%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2025

Aquaculture has increasingly become the primary source of seafood production as capture fisheries have reached production limitations in many regions. This transition has increased the importance of high-quality aquafeed solutions that can improve feed conversion ratios and maximize biomass productivity. Farmers are increasingly adopting advanced feed formulations designed specifically for species such as salmon, shrimp, tilapia, and carp to achieve higher productivity and lower operational losses. The increasing commercial cultivation of high-value aquatic species is further encouraging manufacturers to develop specialized feed solutions with enhanced nutritional profiles.

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Technological developments in aquaculture management are also playing a critical role in market growth. Precision feeding technologies, automated feeding systems, and advancements in feed extrusion technologies are improving feed efficiency and reducing waste generation. In addition, better water-quality monitoring systems are supporting healthier aquatic environments, which directly enhances feed performance and fish growth rates. These innovations are helping commercial aquaculture farms improve profitability while supporting sustainable production practices.

The industry is also experiencing a major transformation toward sustainable feed ingredients. Traditional dependency on fishmeal and fish oil is gradually declining as manufacturers explore alternative protein sources such as insect meal, algae-derived omega-3 ingredients, and microbial proteins. These sustainable ingredients help reduce pressure on marine resources while maintaining nutritional quality. As environmental concerns and sustainability standards continue to increase globally, feed producers are investing heavily in research and development to create eco-friendly formulations capable of meeting future industry requirements.

Another major factor driving the aquafeed market is the increasing restriction on antibiotic usage in aquaculture farming. Regulatory authorities across several countries are implementing strict policies related to antibiotic application due to concerns regarding antimicrobial resistance and food safety. This has created strong demand for functional feed additives including probiotics, prebiotics, enzymes, and immune-boosting compounds. These additives improve fish health, digestion efficiency, and disease resistance, allowing manufacturers to position premium feed products at higher price points.

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The growth of Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) in North America and Europe is also contributing significantly to aquafeed demand. RAS facilities require highly digestible and low-waste feed products to maintain water quality and operational efficiency. This is increasing the demand for advanced feed formulations with improved nutrient absorption and minimal environmental discharge. At the same time, emerging aquaculture economies in Southeast Asia and Africa are creating untapped growth opportunities as governments and private companies invest in export-oriented seafood production.

Despite favorable growth conditions, the aquafeed market continues to face several operational and structural challenges. One of the major concerns is the volatility in raw material prices, especially fishmeal, soybean meal, and fish oil. Fluctuating raw material costs directly impact manufacturing margins and pricing stability for feed producers. Disease outbreaks in shrimp farming and finfish aquaculture also remain a significant challenge, often causing sudden disruptions in production cycles and feed demand patterns.

Environmental regulations related to nutrient discharge and sustainability certifications are becoming increasingly stringent across global markets. Compliance with these regulations increases production and operational costs for manufacturers. Additionally, many developing regions still consist of fragmented and small-scale aquaculture operations with limited access to premium feed products. This restricts the penetration of technologically advanced feed solutions in certain markets. Geopolitical uncertainties, international trade disruptions, and global supply chain challenges are also creating procurement and distribution difficulties for aquafeed manufacturers worldwide.

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The aquafeed market is expected to maintain stable long-term growth due to rising global seafood demand, technological innovation in aquaculture farming, and increasing adoption of sustainable feed ingredients. Market participants are expected to continue investing in research, product innovation, and regional expansion strategies to strengthen their competitive positioning. The growing preference for environmentally sustainable aquaculture production systems and nutritionally enhanced feed formulations is likely to shape future industry dynamics.

Key Aquafeed Company Insights

Leading companies operating in the aquafeed market are continuously focusing on product innovation, sustainability, and global expansion to strengthen their market presence. Major companies such as Cargill, Inc., BioMar Group, Skretting, Aller Aqua, and Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL are investing heavily in research and development activities to create high-performance and environmentally sustainable feed solutions.

Cargill, Inc. remains one of the leading participants in the global aquafeed industry through its extensive animal nutrition business operations. The company provides species-specific feed solutions for salmon, shrimp, tilapia, and various finfish species. Its strong global manufacturing network, integrated supply chain, and advanced precision nutrition technologies support its strong market position. The company is also emphasizing sustainable ingredient sourcing and reduced fishmeal formulations to align with evolving environmental standards and customer expectations.

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Key Aquafeed Companies

Cargill, Inc.

BioMar Group

Ridley Corp. Ltd.

Aller Aqua

BENEO

Alltech

Aker Biomarine

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Skretting

Purina Animal Nutrition LLC

Dibaq Aquaculture

INVE Aquaculture

Avanti Feeds Ltd.

Biostadt India Ltd.

The Waterbase Ltd.

Conclusion

The global aquafeed market is experiencing steady growth driven by the rapid expansion of commercial aquaculture, increasing seafood consumption, and rising demand for high-performance feed formulations. Technological advancements in precision feeding, sustainable ingredient development, and disease management are reshaping the competitive landscape of the industry. Although challenges such as raw material price fluctuations, environmental regulations, and disease outbreaks continue to impact operations, long-term growth prospects remain positive. Increasing investments in sustainable aquaculture systems, premium nutritional solutions, and emerging aquaculture regions are expected to create substantial growth opportunities for market participants over the coming years.

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