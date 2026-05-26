COSME Week Opens Exhibitor Registration for Osaka 2026 and Tokyo 2027, Introducing Three New Specialised Zones

TOKYO, Japan, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — RX Japan GK., organiser of COSME Week, Asia’s leading B2B trade show for the cosmetics and beauty industry, has announced the opening of exhibitor registration for its upcoming editions at INTEX Osaka happening from September 30 to October 2, 2026 and Tokyo Big Sight scheduled from February 17 to 19, 2027. Alongside the events, three new specialised zones will be launched to address evolving market trends in sustainability and wellness.

Hosted by RX Japan, COSME Week brings together cosmetics manufacturers, OEM/ODM companies, ingredient suppliers, packaging providers, and beauty tech companies, attracting professionals from across the cosmetics, retail, and wellness industries.

The show is comprised of four specialised exhibitions covering the entire value chain. These include Int’l Cosmetics Development Expo (Osaka & Tokyo) covering ingredients, formulation technologies, and R&D solutions; Int’l Cosmetics Trade Fair (Osaka & Tokyo) housing finished products and brand showcases; Cosmetics Marketing Expo (Tokyo Only) highlighting branding, packaging, and marketing services; and Hair Expo (Tokyo Only) for hair care products, tools, and salon-related solutions.

Visitors include professionals from cosmetics brands (R&D, marketing, procurement), as well as retailers, distributors, e-commerce businesses, salons, spas, and other wellness-related industries.

New Zones Highlighted

Oil-Independent Solutions Zone (Osaka 2026 only)

With rising raw material costs and supply instability driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, Japanese cosmetics manufacturers are rapidly reviewing procurement strategies and production costs.

This new zone will showcase cost‑competitive, non‑petroleum materials and alternative solutions, offering overseas suppliers a timely opportunity to present their technologies to buyers actively seeking new sourcing options.

Wellness & Beauty Fair (Osaka 2026 & Tokyo 2027)

Driven by the rise of self-care as a lifestyle trend, this zone highlights products that extend beyond traditional cosmetics, including inner beauty, relaxation, and mental wellness solutions. Exhibits will range from supplements and health foods to aromatherapy, relaxation products, and beauty devices, attracting buyers from retail, hospitality, and lifestyle sectors.

Wellness & Beauty OEM Fair (Tokyo 2027 only)

Debuting at Tokyo 2027, this zone is dedicated to OEM/ODM business development in the expanding wellness and beauty market.

It serves as a specialised platform for manufacturers capable of OEM and private-label production to meet with companies seeking new product development partners, including cosmetics brands, retailers, hospitality operators, and wellness businesses.

The zone is designed to facilitate direct business negotiations and accelerate the creation of new wellness and beauty products through OEM collaboration.

A Gateway to the Japanese Market

COSME Week provides international exhibitors with direct access to Japan’s highly competitive and trend-leading beauty market. With strong demand across cosmetics, wellness, and lifestyle categories, the exhibitions offer an ideal platform to expand business opportunities and build partnerships in Asia.

Interested exhibitors and visitors may book their slots for Cosme Week Osaka 2026 and Cosme Week Tokyo 2027 via https://www.cosme-week.jp/osaka/en-gb.html?utm_campaign=pressrelease-may26&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=portal-site.