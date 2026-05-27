Hawk’s Services Announces 10% OFF AC Repair for Veterans in Rochester, MN

Rochester, United States, 2026-05-27 — /EPR Network/ — Veterans in Rochester and surrounding communities can now stay cool and comfortable while saving on essential HVAC services thanks to a special limited-time offer from Hawk’s Services. Located in Hawk’s Services, the company is proud to offer 10% OFF professional AC repair services for veterans as a way to give back to those who have served the country.

As summer temperatures rise across Minnesota, dependable air conditioning becomes essential for maintaining a safe and comfortable indoor environment. Hawk’s Services is helping local veterans reduce cooling repair costs while ensuring their air conditioning systems operate efficiently during peak heat conditions.

The company’s experienced HVAC technicians provide expert diagnostics and repairs for a wide range of air conditioning problems, including poor airflow, refrigerant leaks, frozen coils, thermostat malfunctions, unusual noises, and systems that fail to cool effectively. Prompt AC repair can help homeowners avoid larger breakdowns, improve energy efficiency, and extend the lifespan of their cooling equipment.

Homeowners searching for trusted AC Repair in Rochester can count on Hawk’s Services for fast response times, quality workmanship, and dependable customer service. The company works with residential HVAC systems of all major makes and models, helping customers restore comfort quickly and efficiently.

Delaying air conditioning repairs can lead to higher utility bills, inconsistent indoor temperatures, and costly system failures during the hottest months of the year. By taking advantage of this veteran discount, eligible homeowners can address AC issues early while reducing out-of-pocket expenses.

Hawk’s Services remains committed to supporting the local community by delivering trusted heating, cooling, and home service solutions backed by professional expertise and customer-focused care. The veteran AC repair discount reflects the company’s appreciation for military service members and their families throughout the Rochester area.

Veterans interested in claiming the 10% OFF AC repair special can contact Hawk’s Services at (507) 226-9950 or visit www.callhawk.com to schedule service or learn more about available HVAC solutions.

Media Contact:

Hawk’s Services

Address: 1912 3rd Ave SE, Rochester, MN 55904

Phone: (507) 226-9950

Website: https://www.callhawk.com/