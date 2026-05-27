DSX Launches Industry 4.0 Cleanroom FMS: Zero-Latency IoT Control for Up to 20,000 FFUs in Global Mega-Fabs

SUZHOU, China, 2026-05-27 — /EPR Network/ — As Industry 4.0 reshapes semiconductor manufacturing and battery gigafactories, facility managers face a massive data challenge. Controlling thousands of Fan Filter Units (FFUs) simultaneously using standard equipment often leads to network congestion and data dropouts. Addressing this critical gap, Wujiang Deshengxin Purification Equipment Co., Ltd. (DSX) today introduced its advanced Facility Management System (FMS), a smart IoT solution designed for gigascale cleanrooms.

Unlike traditional equipment assemblers that rely on third-party generic controllers, DSX develops its entire technology stack under one roof at its 30,000-square-meter facility. By seamlessly integrating their self-developed EC motors, custom PCB boards, and proprietary software algorithms, DSX eliminates the data bottlenecks that plague large-scale ceiling grids.

The DSX Smart FMS elevates cleanroom automation with four key features:

Gigascale Real-Time Monitoring: Capable of polling up to 20,000 FFU nodes in milliseconds without network crashes, ensuring total visibility across massive manufacturing floors.

Smart Airflow Calibration: The software detects micro-changes in HEPA/ULPA filter resistance over time, autonomously increasing the EC motor’s RPM to maintain a strict, constant airflow velocity (e.g., 0.45 m/s).

IoT-Driven Predictive Maintenance: By continuously analyzing power consumption and RPM stability, the FMS identifies anomalous FFUs before they fail, allowing for planned maintenance and preventing costly emergency shutdowns.

Native SCADA/BMS Compatibility: Utilizing robust industrial protocols like advanced Modbus RTU/TCP, the system bridges directly with overarching factory dashboards, requiring no expensive custom middleware.

“When managing a mega-fab, a single undetected FFU failure can jeopardize an entire production line,” noted a senior automation engineer at DSX. “By engineering both the hardware and the software in-house, our FMS transforms standard cleanroom ceilings into highly intelligent, self-regulating IoT networks.”

For technical specifications, FFU integration details, or to book an FMS software demo, please visit https://www.ffufan.com.

About Wujiang Deshengxin Purification Equipment Co., Ltd. (DSX):

Located in Suzhou, China, DSX is a global leader in cleanroom technology. With a state-of-the-art 30,000 sqm manufacturing base, DSX specializes in fully integrated Fan Filter Units (FFUs), smart IoT controls, and high-efficiency filtration solutions for the semiconductor, biotechnology, and renewable energy sectors.