Texas Truck Permits Helps Trucking Companies Get MC Numbers Quickly and Easily

Houston, TX, 2026-05-27 — /EPR Network/ — Starting a trucking business requires proper federal registration before operating legally across state lines. To help owner-operators and trucking companies stay compliant, Texas Truck Permits provides fast and professional assistance for MC Number Registration and trucking authority setup services across Texas.

An MC Number, issued by the FMCSA, is required for for-hire carriers transporting regulated freight interstate. Trucking companies operating across multiple states often need both a USDOT Number and MC Authority before beginning operations.

Texas Truck Permits simplifies the registration process by helping carriers complete filings accurately and avoid delays caused by incorrect paperwork. Their team assists with:

MC Number Filing

USDOT Number Registration

Trucking Authority Setup

BOC-3 Filing Services

UCR Registration

Commercial Truck Insurance Assistance

Texas Truck Permits also supports new trucking businesses with permit renewals, compliance assistance, and ongoing authority support services. Their goal is to make trucking compliance simple, affordable, and hassle-free for owner-operators and fleet companies across Texas.

Contact Information

Texas Truck Permits

📍 Address: 3515 Manitou Dr., Houston, TX 77013

📞 Phone: +1 (888) 900-5891

📧 Email: info@texastruckpermits.com

🌐 Website: https://www.texastruckpermits.com/