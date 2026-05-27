Texas Truck Permits Simplifies Trucking Authority Services for New Carriers

Houston, TX, 2026-05-27 — /EPR Network/ — Starting a trucking business requires more than owning a truck and finding loads. New motor carriers must complete several federal and state registrations before legally operating across state lines. To help simplify the process, Texas Truck Permits offers complete trucking authority services designed to help owner-operators and trucking companies start faster and stay compliant.

Obtaining trucking authority is one of the most important steps for any interstate carrier. Trucking companies transporting regulated freight must secure an MC Number and USDOT Number through the FMCSA. Many new carriers face delays because of filing mistakes, missing paperwork, and complicated compliance requirements. Texas Truck Permits helps businesses avoid these problems by providing professional authority filing and trucking compliance support.

The company assists new owner-operators, independent drivers, and growing fleets with fast processing, accurate filings, and dependable customer service. Their experienced team works closely with trucking businesses to reduce paperwork stress and ensure every registration is completed correctly.

As the trucking industry continues to grow across Texas and throughout the United States, more businesses are searching for trusted permit service providers. Texas Truck Permits continues to support carriers with affordable and reliable trucking compliance solutions tailored to the transportation industry.

Contact Information

Texas Truck Permits

📍 3515 Manitou Dr., Houston, TX 77013, USA

📞 +1 (888) 900-5891

📧 info@texastruckpermits.com

🌐 https://www.texastruckpermits.com/