Wiley’s Boat Rides Invites Families to Celebrate Father’s Day Weekend on the Columbia River in Wenatchee

Wenatchee, WA, 2026-05-27 — /EPR Network/ — Wiley’s Boat Rides is encouraging families and visitors to celebrate Father’s Day (June 21, 2026) with a memorable outdoor experience on the Columbia River. As summer travel season peaks in Wenatchee, guided jet boat tours are expected to be a popular choice for families looking to spend quality time together.

Known for its scenic and professionally guided river adventures, Wiley’s Boat Rides offers an exciting way for families to honor fathers with a unique on-water experience combining relaxation, scenery, and light adventure along the Columbia River.

“Father’s Day is a special time for families to come together and create lasting memories,” said a representative of Wiley’s Boat Rides. “Our river tours give families a chance to step away from routine and enjoy a meaningful shared experience on the water.”

Celebrate Father’s Day on the Columbia River

Wiley’s Boat Rides provides a range of guided jet boat experiences suitable for families of all sizes. Guests can enjoy smooth river cruising, scenic views of Wenatchee’s natural landscapes, and an engaging outdoor activity designed for all age groups.

The company recommends early reservations for Father’s Day weekend due to increased seasonal demand, as families across the region plan outdoor celebrations and summer outings.

A Perfect Summer Family Experience

With Father’s Day marking one of the most popular early-summer family weekends, Columbia River tours offer a refreshing alternative to traditional celebrations. From scenic rides to high-energy jet boat moments, guests can enjoy a balance of relaxation and excitement on the water.

For more information about ride schedules, tour options, and reservations, visit

Custom Columbia River Boat Tours Wenatchee

Media Contact:

Wiley’s Boat Rides

Wenatchee, Washington

Website: https://www.wileysboatrides.com/