Kasturiram International School Announces Admissions for Senior Secondary Classes in Delhi

Narela, India, 2026-05-27 — /EPR Network/ — Parents and students searching for the best CBSE 11th Class Admission in Narela can now explore quality education opportunities at Kasturiram International School, one of the leading educational institutions in Delhi. Known for its commitment to academic excellence and holistic student development, the school continues to provide outstanding learning opportunities for higher secondary students.

Recognized among the best CBSE schools for 11th Class Admission in Narela, Kasturiram International School offers a modern learning environment supported by experienced faculty members, smart classrooms, advanced laboratories, and student-focused teaching methods. The school provides multiple academic streams including Science, Commerce, and Humanities to help students choose the right path according to their interests and career goals.

The school has become a preferred destination for 11th Class Admission in Narela because of its balanced approach toward academics, extracurricular activities, discipline, and personality development. Students receive guidance through career counseling sessions, skill development programs, and interactive learning activities designed to prepare them for higher education and future professional success.

For families seeking reliable options for Higher Class Admission in Narela Delhi, Kasturiram International School offers a supportive and motivating educational atmosphere where students are encouraged to develop confidence, creativity, and leadership skills. The institution focuses on nurturing young minds through value-based education and modern teaching practices.

About



With its excellent academic reputation and dedication to student success, Kasturiram International School continues to stand out as a trusted choice for senior secondary education in Delhi. The school aims to help students build a strong academic foundation while preparing them for future challenges and opportunities.

Contact Information:

Kasturi Ram International School

Pocket 7 Sector, A-10,

Subcity Narela Delhi-40 (INDIA)

Phone: 9311095020, 8470084900

Email: info@krschool.org

Web: https://www.krschool.org/