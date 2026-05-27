MoreStore Expands Premium Self-Storage Solutions in Cape Town to Support Growing Urban and Commercial Demands

Cape Town, South Africa, 2026-05-27 — /EPR Network/ — Today, MoreStore, a leading supplier of reasonably priced self-storage in South Africa, announced a thorough renovation of its cutting-edge storage facilities in Cape Town, which were thoughtfully planned to satisfy the quickly changing space management requirements of both residential and business clients. The demand for safe, flexible, and easily accessible storage alternatives has reached a critical point as the Western Cape’s urban landscape consolidates significantly and the local e-commerce industry grows at an unprecedented rate. MoreStore is changing the way people think about storage by offering its modern, well-kept units as flexible extensions of homes and growing businesses, rather than just temporary places to keep extra stuff.

MoreStore has made significant investments in industry-leading security infrastructure and environmental protection technologies because it understands that the unwavering safety and spotless preservation of its priceless physical assets are the top concerns for both modern consumers and company owners. Every client has complete peace of mind when negotiating the challenges of storing precious commercial goods or personal belongings thanks to the Cape Town facility’s expert, round-the-clock security guards and extensive high-definition CCTV video monitoring. Additionally, the business has installed advanced fire detection systems and extensive automated sprinkler systems throughout the entire property, showing a strong commitment to environmental safety that reflects the careful attention to detail that customers would naturally have in their own homes or offices.

MoreStore strategically prioritises operational convenience and seamless physical accessibility in addition to providing unwavering security protocols to tangibly reduce the logistical strains that come with complicated relocations and continuous commercial inventory management. A conspicuous feature of the updated Cape Town facility is a high-duty, well-maintained cargo elevator that efficiently relieves clients of the physical strain of moving bulky, heavy furniture or pallets of inventory. The company is pleased to provide a wide choice of well-proportioned unit sizes, from 8 square metres to a spacious 26 square metres, to accommodate a varied customer base. The infrastructure is specifically designed to meet highly customised needs, guaranteeing clients will never pay for underutilised square footage, whether local clients need short-term indoor storage for household goods during a major home renovation, dependable long-term space for an expanding e-commerce operation’s inventory, or dedicated secure undercover parking for private vehicles.

By keeping a full supply of moving and packing supplies on hand, MoreStore aims to be a one-stop solution that speeds up the moving process and enhances the customer experience. Customers can easily purchase premium bubble wrap, robust branded cardboard boxes, and long-lasting protective mattress bags, and the company’s committed management team makes it easy to connect with a reliable network of reputable local removal businesses. MoreStore is steadfast in its long-term commitment to transparent, honest pricing and unmatched customer service, even as global economic pressures and volatile real estate markets continue to force South African individuals and aspirational businesses to critically optimise their spatial footprints and aggressively reduce unnecessary overhead costs. The company actively empowers the local community to easily reclaim their space, streamline their daily operations, and confidently adapt to the increasingly dynamic, fast-paced demands of contemporary urban living throughout the Western Cape by continuously providing an effortlessly accessible, highly secure storage environment just outside the traditional home or office. To learn more about MoreStore, visit their website at https://www.morestore.co.za/

About MoreStore

MoreStore is a self-storage company with locations in Cape Town that offers safe and adaptable options for keeping valuables such as cars, business inventory, and household items. They work out of their Parow East site and offer a straightforward four-step procedure that enables clients to simply and rapidly arrange storage.