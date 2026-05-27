Oxygen Products Launches Mega Oxygen™ – A Natural Systemic Blood Oxygenator

Cape Town, South Africa, 2026-05-27 — /EPR Network/ — Oxygen Products (PTY) LTD has unveiled its flagship product, Mega Oxygen™, a natural systemic blood oxygenator formulated with an African herbal blend designed to boost the immune system and assist the body in healing itself. Positioned at the core of the company’s Oxygen Therapy™ range, Mega Oxygen™ represents a pioneering approach to health and wellness, offering a scientifically proven natural therapy that creates an internal environment where disease cannot thrive.

Oxygen therapy is founded on decades of research demonstrating that oxygen deficiency is a fundamental cause of disease. The therapy does not directly cure illness but enables the body to heal itself by saturating cellular structures and tissues with oxygen. Nobel Prize-winning scientist Otto Warburg revealed that depriving a cell of 35% of its required oxygen for 48 hours could cause it to become cancerous. This discovery underscored the critical role oxygen plays in maintaining health and preventing disease. When oxygen levels are abundant, harmful bacteria, viruses, toxins, pathogens, and cancer cells are destroyed, as they cannot survive in oxygen-rich environments.

Mega Oxygen™ has been developed to address the growing demand for natural alternatives to conventional chemically based medicines, which often carry detrimental side effects. Increasingly, individuals are turning to therapies that support the body’s natural healing processes without aggressive intervention. Mega Oxygen™ is specifically formulated to assist with general health and well-being, supporting conditions such as poor blood circulation, detoxification, migraine headaches, open sores, gangrene, allergies, colds, and flu. Successful outcomes have also been noted in the treatment of serious health conditions, including cancer, HIV/AIDS, diabetes, asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, and Alzheimer’s disease.

The formulation of Mega Oxygen™ capsules includes magnesium peroxide, vitamin C, Hypoxis (African potato), Sutherlandia (cancer bush), and selenium. Each ingredient contributes to the product’s effectiveness. Hypoxis rooperi, commonly known as African potato, contains phytosterols and sterolins that boost the immune system and combat infection. Research conducted at Stellenbosch University demonstrated a significant increase in T-cell counts among volunteers, highlighting its role in strengthening immunity. Sutherlandia, or Cancer Bush, has a long history of medicinal use and has been shown in modern studies to exhibit anti-HIV, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-cancer properties. Selenium, an essential trace element, is associated with reduced cancer risk and plays a vital role in DNA structure and antioxidant activity.

The mechanism of Mega Oxygen™ is straightforward yet effective. When taken with water, the capsule shells dissolve in the digestive system, releasing magnesium peroxide. This compound reacts with water to release oxygen at a controlled rate, which is then absorbed into the bloodstream. The oxygen stimulates metabolism, blood circulation, redox processes, and the immune system. The increased cellular activity also enhances the digestion and absorption of the other herbal ingredients, amplifying their therapeutic effects.

Mega Oxygen™ is not presented as a cure but as a natural therapy that empowers the body to heal itself. Addressing oxygen deficiency, it provides a foundation for improved health and resilience against disease. Oxygen Products (PTY) LTD believes that this innovation represents a significant step forward in natural health solutions, offering hope and support to individuals seeking alternatives to conventional medicine.

About Oxygen Products

Oxygen Products (PTY) LTD is a South African company dedicated to developing natural health solutions that harness the power of oxygen and African herbal medicine. With Mega Oxygen™ as its flagship product, the company’s Oxygen Therapy™ range is designed to support the body’s natural healing processes, improve immunity, and promote overall well-being. Oxygen Products remains committed to scientific research, innovation, and the delivery of safe, effective therapies that empower individuals to take control of their health. To learn more about their products, visit their website at https://oxygenproducts.co.za/