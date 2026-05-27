Ryan International Group Inaugurates 11th New Campus in Bengaluru, Marks 50 Years of Educational Excellence

Expansion reflects growing demand for future-ready, globally aligned education ecosystems in India

Bengaluru, India, 2026-05-27 — /EPR Network/ — Ryan International Group today inaugurated the 11th campus of Ryan International Academy in Bengaluru, marking a significant milestone as the institution celebrates 50 years of contribution to India’s education landscape.

Located in Electronic City, Bengaluru, the newly inaugurated campus reflects the Group’s continued commitment toward building innovation-led, holistic, and future-ready learning environments for students in an increasingly global and technology-driven world.

The inauguration ceremony brought together leadership members, educators, parents, students, and distinguished guests to commemorate five decades of Ryan Group’s journey in shaping young minds and redefining K-12 education in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Ryan Pinto, CEO, Ryan International Group highlighted “Our mission is to provide children with a strong foundation that no challenge can shake them in the future. The harder we work, the greater the rewards we achieve. Today, as Ryan Edunation expands its presence in Electronic City, we look forward to reaching even greater heights and creating a brighter future for generations to come”

“A school flourishes when it is guided with dedication, responsibility, and purpose. No matter the challenges or tensions we face, once we step into this institution, we must leave them behind and bring our positive energy to our children. Every king and queen sitting in our classrooms today is a leader of tomorrow”- further he added.

The new Bengaluru campus has been designed with modern academic infrastructure and student-centric learning spaces aimed at fostering creativity, innovation, critical thinking, and all-round development. The institution aims to create a dynamic ecosystem that blends academic excellence with values-based education and co-curricular enrichment.

Dr. Madam Grace Pinto, Managing Director, Ryan international Group of institution said that, “While we may all come from different circumstances and carry our own challenges, the moment we step into the classroom, our purpose must be to inspire, nurture, and educate every child with positivity and care. A school should always be a place where students feel happy, safe, valued, and excited to learn each day.

At Ryan, we believe every child deserves to be treated like a king and queen, as they are the future leaders of tomorrow. Our mission is to provide them with a strong foundation of values, knowledge, and confidence that empowers them to grow into successful and responsible individuals.’

The inauguration also underlined the growing demand for premium and globally aligned educational institutions across India, particularly in emerging urban hubs such as Bengaluru. Ryan Group’s continued expansion strategy reflects the increasing importance of quality education in contributing to India’s knowledge economy and preparing the next generation of leaders.

The event featured a grand inauguration ceremony, leadership interactions, student performances, innovation showcases, and a guided walkthrough of the campus facilities.

Over the last 50 years, Ryan International Group has established itself as one of India’s leading educational institutions with a strong focus on academic excellence, innovation, leadership development, and holistic student growth.

About Ryan International Group

Ryan International Group is one of India’s premier educational institutions with a legacy spanning 50 years. The Group has played a pivotal role in transforming the K-12 education ecosystem through its emphasis on holistic learning, innovation, leadership, and global exposure. With multiple campuses across India and abroad, the institution continues to empower students with future-ready skills and values-driven education. For more information- https://www.ryangroup.org/

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