Calusa Veterinary Center Welcomes Dr. Daniel Rayment to Care for Pets in Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton, United States, 2026-05-27 — /EPR Network/ — Calusa Veterinary Center welcomes Dr. Daniel Rayment, a University of Glasgow–trained veterinarian with deep local roots and expertise in emergency and critical care, soft tissue and orthopedic surgery, and pain management.

Calusa Veterinary Center is proud to welcome Dr. Daniel Rayment to its veterinary team. Dr. Rayment brings extensive training in emergency medicine, surgery, and critical care, along with a patient-centered approach that emphasizes compassionate treatment, clear communication, and exceptional support for pet owners during challenging medical situations. He joined the team on May 18, 2026.

Born in England and raised in Boca Raton from the age of 13, Dr. Rayment has strong ties to the local community he now serves. He earned his undergraduate degree from Lynn University before returning to the United Kingdom to complete his veterinary education at the University of Glasgow, one of Europe’s most respected veterinary institutions. His academic training provided a comprehensive foundation in veterinary medicine while strengthening his interest in the fast-paced and rewarding field of emergency care.

Following graduation, Dr. Rayment completed a rotating internship at a large multi-specialty veterinary practice, where he worked alongside specialists across multiple disciplines. This experience expanded his expertise in emergency and critical care medicine, internal medicine, surgery, and the management of complex medical cases requiring rapid decision-making and coordinated treatment plans.

Dr. Rayment’s professional interests include emergency and critical care medicine, soft tissue and orthopedic surgery, and pain management for both acute injuries and chronic conditions. He is particularly passionate about helping pets during critical moments, improving patient comfort, and enhancing quality of life through thoughtful, evidence-based care.

Now back in the community where he grew up, Dr. Rayment looks forward to building lasting relationships with local pet owners while providing the dedicated care every pet deserves. Outside the hospital, he enjoys spending time with his family, including their pets, as well as fishing and traveling.

Pet owners interested in scheduling an appointment with Dr. Rayment or another member of the team can call (561) 786-1100 or visit https://www.cvcboca.com/staff/veterinarians/dr-daniel-rayment/ to learn more.

About Calusa Veterinary Center

Calusa Veterinary Center is a full-service veterinary hospital located at 6900 Congress Ave, Boca Raton, FL 33487. The practice provides comprehensive veterinary services for dogs and cats, including wellness care, preventive medicine, diagnostics, surgery, dentistry, emergency care, and advanced treatment options. Committed to compassionate medicine and personalized client service, Calusa Veterinary Center proudly serves pets and families throughout Boca Raton and the surrounding South Florida communities. To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit www.cvcboca.com or call (561) 786-1100.