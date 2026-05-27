Tahlia Rahme Expands Neuroaffirming Psychology Support Across Melbourne and Australia via Telehealth

MELBOURNE, Australia, 2026-05-27 — /EPR Network/ — As more families seek mental health support that understands neurodiversity without trying to “fix” it, psychologist Tahlia Rahme is helping reshape how care is delivered — offering warm, neuroaffirming psychological support for children, adolescents and young adults across Melbourne, regional Victoria, and Australia-wide via telehealth.

Working through MLA Psychology’s flexible care model, Rahme supports young people navigating anxiety, school refusal, emotional regulation difficulties, autism, ADHD, intellectual disability, learning-related challenges, low mood, and broader family wellbeing concerns. Her approach combines evidence-informed practice with practical, individualised support that recognises each child’s unique strengths, communication styles, and lived experiences.

At a time when many families face long waitlists, geographic barriers, and increasing emotional pressures, telehealth is opening access to specialised support without requiring children and young people to leave the familiarity of home. Rahme’s sessions are designed to create a calm, supportive environment where young clients feel understood and where families feel included in meaningful ways.

Unlike one-size-fits- all therapy models, Rahme’s neuroaffirming framework focuses on understanding how each child experiences the world. Sessions may explore emotional awareness, confidence-building, self-understanding, coping tools, family communication, and strategies that support participation at home, school, and in everyday life. Therapy goals are adapted to developmental needs rather than rigid expectations.

“Families are often carrying so much before they even reach out for support,” Rahme said. “Creating a space where children feel safe, heard and accepted can change the way they engage with themselves and the people around them.”

Her work also extends beyond the therapy room through collaborative support with caregivers and, where appropriate, schools and wider support networks to encourage consistency across environments and help build sustainable progress over time.

As demand grows for accessible, compassionate and neurodiversity- affirming care across Australia, Rahme’s telehealth services offer families a flexible pathway to specialist support wherever they are located.

To learn more or book an appointment, visit https://mlapsychology.com/ tahliarahme/ .