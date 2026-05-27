2nd ICS/SCADA Cybersecurity Symposium to be Held in Chicago

CHICAGO, United States, 2026-05-27 — /EPR Network/ — Organizations in manufacturing, transportation, energy, water treatment, healthcare and other critical sectors face the increasingly present threat of cyber-attacks to their industrial control systems. Advanced persistent threat groups have the resources and support to mount attacks that are complex, orchestrated, and ever-more sophisticated. Operators of critical infrastructure face the ongoing task of safeguarding key OT and IT systems from these intrusions.

Organized by the Smart Grid Observer, the 2nd ICS/SCADA Cybersecurity Symposium , June 16-18, 2026 in Chicago, will focus on providing real-world preparation to critical infrastructure operators for successfully dealing with an evolving range of cybersecurity threats. Emerging technologies and strategies will be examined in detail, with the aim of helping asset owners meet the challenges that confront their unique type of ICS/SCADA infrastructures on a daily basis.

Held at the Chicago Executive Conference Center in the heart of downtown Chicago, the Symposium will feature a combination of expert panels, roundtable discussions, and a full-day workshop on developing guardrails for agentic AI. Attendees will have the opportunity to network throughout with key colleagues, industry thought leaders and solution providers.

Program Highlights include:

The current status of nation-state level APTs

Defense-in-depth strategies for ICS/SCADA environments

Meeting and exceeding regulatory requirements

Protecting ICS networks from ransomware attacks

Architecting a network security solution to address cyber threats

Deception technology and other emerging innovations

Conducting in-depth risk assessments

Extending protections to cloud-connected OT assets

Machine learning and AI in next-gen ICS cybersecurity

Addressing the growing convergence between IT and OT networks

Cybersecurity for operational technologies and smart systems

Software-defined perimeters for securing ICS remote access

Restricting communication paths and limiting potential attack vectors

Reducing supply chain risks for ICS networks

The role of network monitoring and centralized security analytics

Partnerships for public-private collaboration and information sharing

Case studies and lessons learned: Insights and key takeaways across industry verticals

“This year’s program focuses on some of the most pressing and novel issues in cybersecurity today,” says organizer Daniel Coran. “From the recognized infeasibility of an ‘air gap’ to the growing role of agentic AI, we’re excited to bring together CISOs and other stakeholders to develop robust strategies and foster the sort of cross-domain collaboration needed for a resilient grid.”

Media partners for the Symposium include Idaho National Laboratory , In foSec Conferences , CIOReview , AltEnergyMag , and Energy XPRT .

Organizations confirmed to speak at the Symposium include:

Microsoft

Mandiant, Google Cloud Security

Accenture

Illinois Commerce Commission

CSAFI

AnzenOT & AnzenSage

ExxonMobil

Intertrust

National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA)

JERA Japan

Trusted Energy Interoperability Alliance

Ampyx Cyber

Wheatland Electric Cooperative, Inc.

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Frenos

Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT)

CybersecBCML

Forescout Technologies

1898 & Co. | A part of Burns & McDonnell

Invenergy

Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS)

Apogee Global RMS

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Information Trust Institute, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

GuidePoint Security

Idaho National Laboratory

KAIperShield Inc

Axio

Kai Cyber

Full information on the Symposium agenda and confirmed speakers is available here . More information on sponsorship and exhibition opportunities is available here .

About the Organizer

The Smart Grid Observer is an online information resource serving the smart energy sector. SGO delivers news and analysis on technology advances, market trends, and policy developments driving the evolving energy network, and organizes practitioner-focused forums on topics such as microgrids, grid modernization, EV charging, V2G, ICS cybersecurity, demand response, and more.

Press Contact

Daniel Coran, Editor & Program Manager, Smart Grid Observer

info@smartgridobserver.com | +1-815-310-3343

smartgridobserver.com