2nd ICS/SCADA Cybersecurity Symposium to be Held in Chicago

Posted on 2026-05-27 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

CHICAGO, United States, 2026-05-27 — /EPR Network/ — Organizations in manufacturing, transportation, energy, water treatment, healthcare and other critical sectors face the increasingly present threat of cyber-attacks to their industrial control systems. Advanced persistent threat groups have the resources and support to mount attacks that are complex, orchestrated, and ever-more sophisticated. Operators of critical infrastructure face the ongoing task of safeguarding key OT and IT systems from these intrusions.

Organized by the Smart Grid Observer, the 2nd ICS/SCADA Cybersecurity Symposium, June 16-18, 2026 in Chicago, will focus on providing real-world preparation to critical infrastructure operators for successfully dealing with an evolving range of cybersecurity threats. Emerging technologies and strategies will be examined in detail, with the aim of helping asset owners meet the challenges that confront their unique type of ICS/SCADA infrastructures on a daily basis.

Held at the Chicago Executive Conference Center in the heart of downtown Chicago, the Symposium will feature a combination of expert panels, roundtable discussions, and a full-day workshop on developing guardrails for agentic AI. Attendees will have the opportunity to network throughout with key colleagues, industry thought leaders and solution providers.

Program Highlights include:

  • The current status of nation-state level APTs
  • Defense-in-depth strategies for ICS/SCADA environments
  • Meeting and exceeding regulatory requirements
  • Protecting ICS networks from ransomware attacks
  • Architecting a network security solution to address cyber threats
  • Deception technology and other emerging innovations
  • Conducting in-depth risk assessments
  • Extending protections to cloud-connected OT assets
  • Machine learning and AI in next-gen ICS cybersecurity
  • Addressing the growing convergence between IT and OT networks
  • Cybersecurity for operational technologies and smart systems
  • Software-defined perimeters for securing ICS remote access
  • Restricting communication paths and limiting potential attack vectors
  • Reducing supply chain risks for ICS networks
  • The role of network monitoring and centralized security analytics
  • Partnerships for public-private collaboration and information sharing
  • Case studies and lessons learned: Insights and key takeaways across industry verticals

This year’s program focuses on some of the most pressing and novel issues in cybersecurity today,” says organizer Daniel Coran. “From the recognized infeasibility of an ‘air gap’ to the growing role of agentic AI, we’re excited to bring together CISOs and other stakeholders to develop robust strategies and foster the sort of cross-domain collaboration needed for a resilient grid.”

Media partners for the Symposium include Idaho National Laboratory, InfoSec Conferences, CIOReview, AltEnergyMag, and Energy XPRT.

Organizations confirmed to speak at the Symposium include:

  • Microsoft
  • Mandiant, Google Cloud Security
  • Accenture
  • Illinois Commerce Commission
  • CSAFI
  • AnzenOT & AnzenSage
  • ExxonMobil
  • Intertrust
  • National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA)
  • JERA Japan
  • Trusted Energy Interoperability Alliance
  • Ampyx Cyber
  • Wheatland Electric Cooperative, Inc.
  • University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
  • Frenos
  • Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT)
  • CybersecBCML
  • Forescout Technologies
  • 1898 & Co. | A part of Burns & McDonnell
  • Invenergy
  • Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS)
  • Apogee Global RMS
  • Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
  • Information Trust Institute, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
  • GuidePoint Security
  • Idaho National Laboratory
  • KAIperShield Inc
  • Axio
  • Kai Cyber

Full information on the Symposium agenda and confirmed speakers is available here. More information on sponsorship and exhibition opportunities is available here.

About the Organizer

The Smart Grid Observer is an online information resource serving the smart energy sector. SGO delivers news and analysis on technology advances, market trends, and policy developments driving the evolving energy network, and organizes practitioner-focused forums on topics such as microgrids, grid modernization, EV charging, V2G, ICS cybersecurity, demand response, and more.

Press Contact

Daniel Coran, Editor & Program Manager, Smart Grid Observer

info@smartgridobserver.com | +1-815-310-3343

smartgridobserver.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution
The entire EPR Network is up for sale!
More info...
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more