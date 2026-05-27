JAGRI Tokyo 2026 Opens Japan’s Agricultural Market to the World

TOKYO, Japan, 2026-05-27 — /EPR Network/ — Japan’s agricultural sector is confronting a demographic shift that is reshaping the future of food production. The country’s core farming workforce continues to age, with data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showing an average age of 69.2 years in 2024. At the same time, based on data from Journal of Rural Studies, labour shortages across rural regions are deepening, placing sustained pressure on farm operations to maintain productivity with fewer workers.

JAGRI Tokyo 2026, hosted by RX Japan, will take place from 7 to 9 October 2026 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, arriving at a moment when structural challenges across Japanese agriculture are accelerating long-term change. More than a showcase of new products, the exhibition reflects the industry’s growing reliance on scalable, technology driven solutions to compensate for workforce decline and rising operational demands.

A Platform Where International Supply Meets Japanese Demand

JAGRI Tokyo has established itself as a point of entry into Japan’s agricultural market for overseas companies, while serving domestic buyers seeking technologies and inputs aligned with current market constraints. The exhibition attracts agricultural cooperatives, importers, distributors and institutional stakeholders from across Japan, alongside exhibitors from overseas markets, creating an environment where procurement needs and supply capabilities intersect directly. This positions J-AGRI not only as a trade show but also as an industry response to Japan’s agricultural transformation challenge.

For international exhibitors, this concentration of buyers offers insight into Japan’s procurement structures and market expectations, while enabling direct engagement with partners responsible for sourcing and distribution. Meanwhile, visitors get access to a broad range of solutions and suppliers, including technologies and practices that may not yet be widely deployed within Japan.

Responding to Labour Shortages with Scalable Solutions

As workforce availability continues to tighten, demand is rising for automation, precision agriculture, digital crop management and sustainable production inputs. JAGRI Tokyo reflects this shift by presenting technologies and services designed to improve efficiency and operational resilience, with a focus on applications that can be implemented under real working conditions.

For exhibitors, this environment offers a setting where solutions are evaluated based on practicality and scalability. For visitors, it enables side by side assessment of approaches addressing similar challenges, supporting informed purchasing and investment decisions.

Commercial Focus with a Decision-Ready Audience

JAGRI Tokyo is characterised by a visitor profile oriented towards procurement and implementation. Agricultural cooperatives, importers, distributors and public sector bodies are consistently represented on the show floor, reinforcing the exhibition’s role as a working marketplace rather than a purely exploratory event.

Exhibitors benefit from direct access to organisations with purchasing authority, shortening the distance between demonstration and commercial discussion. In turn, visitors gain the opportunity to engage directly with solution providers, clarify specifications, and evaluate suitability within a tightly focused professional setting.

Structured Access to Solutions Across the Value Chain

The exhibition is organised into five specialised segments – J-AGRI Supply, J-AGRI Tech, J-AGRI Livestock, J-AGRI Business, and J-AGRI Green – covering agricultural technology, production supplies, livestock systems, processing and sustainable growing.

This structure allows exhibitors to reach targeted audiences aligned with their offerings, while enabling visitors to navigate the exhibition based on specific operational needs, having access to advanced agricultural solutions on one roof.

Co-located Exhibitions Broaden Professional Scope

JAGRI Tokyo runs alongside GARDEX and TOOL JAPAN, expanding the professional ecosystem beyond agriculture alone. For exhibitors, the colocation increases exposure to adjacent industries such as horticulture, landscaping and professional tools. For visitors, it allows multiple sectors connected to land use, production and maintenance to be covered within a single visit.

Biannual Presence with Regional and National Reach

JAGRI operates twice yearly, with the Kyushu edition taking place from 27 to 29 May 2026 at Grandmesse Kumamoto. JAGRI Kyushu serves one of Japan’s most agriculturally active regions and offers earlier engagement with regional buyers and producers, complementing the national and international scale of the Tokyo edition.

Together, the two events provide continuity for exhibitors seeking sustained visibility in Japan, while offering visitors access to solutions at different points in the purchasing cycle.

Free visitor registration is now available for both JAGRI Kyushu and JAGRI Tokyo. Companies looking to enter or expand within Japan’s agricultural market can also register to exhibit at JAGRI Tokyo, where engagement with cooperatives, importers, distributors and institutional stakeholders forms the core of the event’s commercial activity.

Visitor Registration: https://www.jagri-global.jp/hub/en-gb/visit.html?utm_campaign=pressrelease_tokyo&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=pressrelease

Exhibitor Participation: https://www.jagri-global.jp/hub/en-gb/exhibit.html?utm_campaign=pressrelease_tokyo&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=pressrelease