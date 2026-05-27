Copper Market Growth Accelerates with Electric Vehicle Production Worldwide

The global copper market was valued at USD 248.2 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 388.8 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2026 to 2033. Copper continues to play an essential role across multiple industrial sectors due to its excellent electrical conductivity, durability, thermal efficiency, and corrosion resistance. The increasing deployment of renewable energy systems, rapid urban development, and the ongoing modernization of electrical infrastructure are among the major factors supporting market expansion globally. Copper is widely utilized in solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicles, energy storage systems, transmission lines, and various industrial applications, making it one of the most strategically important metals in the modern economy.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the copper market with the largest market revenue share of over 74.0% in 2025.

By type, the primary copper segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of over 84.0% in 2025.

By product, the flat rolled products segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.1% from 2026 to 2033.

By end use, the building & construction segment registered more than 26.0% of market revenue share in 2025.

Market Size & Forecast

2025 Market Size: USD 248.2 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 388.8 Billion

CAGR (2026-2033): 5.9%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2025

The rising emphasis on clean energy and carbon reduction targets has significantly accelerated copper consumption worldwide. Renewable energy technologies require much higher quantities of copper compared to conventional energy generation systems. Solar photovoltaic installations use copper in cabling, inverters, grounding systems, and transformers, while wind turbines rely heavily on copper wiring and generators. As countries continue to invest aggressively in sustainable energy infrastructure, the demand for copper is expected to witness sustained growth throughout the forecast period.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the rapid increase in global solar photovoltaic and wind energy capacity has created substantial demand for copper, particularly in applications such as power conductors, transformers, and transmission cables. Countries including China, the United States, and members of the European Union are implementing ambitious net-zero emission targets and transitioning toward low-carbon energy systems. These initiatives are expected to continuously drive copper demand through 2030 and beyond as renewable power infrastructure expands globally.

Download a free sample copy of the Copper Market report to understand detailed coverage and inclusions in the final report

Copper also remains indispensable in the building and construction sector. The material is extensively used in electrical wiring, plumbing systems, roofing applications, heating systems, and communication cables due to its long-lasting performance and resistance to corrosion. Rapid urbanization in developing economies across Asia Pacific and Africa has resulted in strong demand for residential housing, commercial facilities, transportation networks, and industrial infrastructure. Governments are also investing heavily in smart city projects, public transportation systems, airports, bridges, and highways, all of which require substantial copper consumption.

The modernization of electrical grids is another critical factor contributing to market growth. Aging power infrastructure in many developed economies requires upgrades to improve transmission efficiency and integrate renewable power sources into national grids. Smart grid technologies, advanced energy storage systems, and high-capacity transmission networks rely extensively on copper components. The increasing electrification of transportation systems and rising electric vehicle production further contribute to market expansion, as electric vehicles require significantly more copper compared to conventional internal combustion engine vehicles.

Industrial manufacturing activities continue to create steady demand for copper across machinery, electronics, telecommunications, and heavy engineering sectors. Copper’s high conductivity and malleability make it suitable for semiconductors, printed circuit boards, motors, generators, and industrial equipment. The expansion of data centers, 5G infrastructure, and advanced communication networks is also positively influencing market demand. In addition, copper recycling initiatives are gaining momentum globally due to sustainability concerns and the need to reduce dependence on primary mining activities.

Looking for more specific insights? Customize this report to suite your business needs

Key Copper Company Insights

Several major companies are actively operating in the global copper market, including AngloAmerican, Codelco, and other prominent mining and refining organizations. These companies are focusing on expanding production capacity, improving sustainability practices, and supporting the growing demand for copper across renewable energy and industrial sectors.

AngloAmerican is a multinational mining company headquartered in London, United Kingdom, with operations across Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company has aligned its long-term strategy with sustainability objectives and global decarbonization efforts. Its operations emphasize responsible mining practices, technological innovation, and environmental efficiency to support the growing demand for critical minerals, including copper.

Codelco, officially known as Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile, is the world’s largest copper producer and is fully owned by the Chilean government. Established in 1976 after the nationalization of Chile’s copper industry, the company operates several large mining divisions and manages the Ventanas Smelter and Refinery. Codelco plays a major role in global copper supply and continues investing in modernization and operational expansion initiatives.

Explore Grand View Horizon to see global and regional level statistics related to the Copper Market

Key Copper Companies

AngloAmerican

Antofagasta plc.

Aurubis AG

BHP

Codelco

Freeport-McMoRan

Glencore

GRUPO MÉXICO

Jiangxi Copper Corporation

KGHM

Rio Tinto

Teck Resources Limited

Looking for a report customized to your requirements? Explore our Custom Research Offering

Conclusion

The global copper market is expected to experience strong and sustained growth over the forecast period due to rising investments in renewable energy, urban infrastructure, electrification, and advanced industrial technologies. Copper remains an essential material across multiple industries because of its superior conductivity, durability, and versatility. The rapid transition toward clean energy systems, electric mobility, and smart grid infrastructure is significantly increasing global copper demand. In addition, urbanization and infrastructure development in emerging economies continue to create substantial consumption opportunities. Asia Pacific is anticipated to maintain its dominant position due to ongoing industrialization and infrastructure investments. With increasing focus on sustainability, energy efficiency, and decarbonization worldwide, the copper market is likely to remain a critical component of global economic and industrial development through 2033.

Grand View Research offers

Focused market intelligence reports on specific geographies or high-growth segments.

Extended forecast timelines for long-term planning.

Competitor Benchmarking and Supply Chain Analysis

Inclusion of regulatory and policy assessments.

Inclusion of custom data models, KPIs, or applications unique to your business

Specific high-impact Data Decks and Tables to support effective decision making

And much more…

Browse our new services – Grand View Brainshare