Premier Starch Strengthens Industrial Manufacturing with Advanced Modified Starch Solutions

Posted on 2026-05-27 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Bangalore, India, 2026-05-27 — /EPR Network/ — Premier Starch Products Pvt. Ltd., a leading manufacturer of modified starches, dextrins, and industrial adhesive solutions, continues to expand its presence across key industrial sectors with high-performance, sustainable starch-based formulations. With over 35 years of expertise, the company delivers customised products for corrugated box manufacturing, paper tube cores, coated abrasives, paints, mining, and foundry chemicals.

Backed by in-house R&D, advanced testing facilities, and consistent quality control processes, Premier Starch develops formulations designed for superior bonding strength, process stability, and operational efficiency. Its specialised product portfolio includes corrugation gum powders, tapioca dextrins, modified starch adhesives, and industrial binders tailored to specific machinery and manufacturing requirements. The company’s focus on biodegradable, plant-based solutions also supports industries seeking sustainable alternatives to synthetic binders and chemical adhesives.

Premier Starch Products Pvt. Ltd. is a Bengaluru-based manufacturer of modified starches, dextrins, corrugation adhesives, and speciality industrial binders. Since 1988, the company has served industries including packaging, abrasives, paints, mining, paper tubes, and foundry chemicals with reliable, R&D-backed starch solutions.

 

Address

Premier Starch Products Pvt. Ltd.
B-45 KSSIDC Industrial Estate,
Kumbalgodu Mysore road, Bangalore – 560074. INDIA.

+91-9740078980

 

 

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