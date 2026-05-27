Regent Plast Advances Packaging Innovation with Focus on Protection and Performance

Mumbai, India, 2026-05-27 — /EPR Network/ — Regent Plast is a trusted name in rigid plastic packaging, specialising in the manufacturing of high-quality HDPE bottles, containers, and closures. With over 37 years of experience, the company delivers innovative and customised packaging solutions tailored to diverse industry needs.

Offering a wide product range including pesticide bottles, detergent bottles, nutraceutical jars, pumps, flip-top caps, and laboratory reagent bottles, Regent Plast ensures durability, safety, and performance across applications.

Driven by sustainable innovation and a zero-defect production approach, the company focuses on delivering environmentally responsible and high-quality packaging solutions. Regent Plast also provides turnkey services, including customised injection moulding, product development, and logistics support.

Serving industries such as agrochemicals, FMCG, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and chemicals, Regent Plast continues to help brands enhance their packaging with reliable, on-time delivery and strong customer support.

Regent Plast is a packaging manufacturer specialising in high-quality plastic solutions for multiple industries.

Regent Plast Pvt. Ltd.

603 Raheja Centre, 214 FPJ Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai – 400 021, India.

Mobile No. : +91-9136528781

Tel. No.: +91 7304164507, 9930677219

Email: mktg@regentplast.com