LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Modernizes Battery Manufacturing Facility in Hungary

Budapest, Hungary, 2026-05-27 — /EPR Network/ — A battery manufacturing facility in Hungary has upgraded its production plant with the installation of LED explosion-proof lighting across assembly zones, solvent storage rooms, and technical service areas.

Battery production environments may involve volatile materials and strict operational safety requirements. The newly deployed LED lighting system was selected for its reliability, energy efficiency, and long service life.

The company reported improved visibility for technical staff and lower expected maintenance costs.

“Modern manufacturing requires modern infrastructure,” said Gabor Toth, engineering director. “The LED explosion-proof system gives us dependable lighting while supporting safer production processes.”

The project reflects rising investment in advanced industrial technologies across Central Europe. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights