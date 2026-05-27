LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Modernizes Battery Manufacturing Facility in Hungary

Posted on 2026-05-27 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

Budapest, Hungary, 2026-05-27 — /EPR Network/ — A battery manufacturing facility in Hungary has upgraded its production plant with the installation of LED explosion-proof lighting across assembly zones, solvent storage rooms, and technical service areas.

Battery production environments may involve volatile materials and strict operational safety requirements. The newly deployed LED lighting system was selected for its reliability, energy efficiency, and long service life.

The company reported improved visibility for technical staff and lower expected maintenance costs.

“Modern manufacturing requires modern infrastructure,” said Gabor Toth, engineering director. “The LED explosion-proof system gives us dependable lighting while supporting safer production processes.”

The project reflects rising investment in advanced industrial technologies across Central Europe. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution
The entire EPR Network is up for sale!
More info...
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more